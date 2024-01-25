By Denny Jacob

Apple issued changes to its operating system and other offerings, describing them as safeguards that reduce risks a new law poses to consumers in the European Union.

The tech giant said the changes to iOS, web browser Safari and its App Store for those in the EU reflect the European Commission's designation of the offerings as "core platform services" under the Digital Markets Act. The Cupertino, Calif.-based company introduced protections including notarization for iOS apps and disclosures on alternative payments in response to what it described as new avenues for malware, fraud, scams and other privacy and security threats.

"The changes we're announcing today comply with the Digital Markets Act's requirements in the European Union, while helping to protect EU users from the unavoidable increased privacy and security threats this regulation brings," said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow.

The new capabilities will become available to consumers in the 27 EU countries beginning in March, Apple said.

Apple also shared new business terms for developers' apps in the EU, noting they can choose to adopt the new terms or stay on the company's existing terms.

The EU in 2022 passed the DMA with the intention to rein in the alleged anticompetitive practices of technology companies. Apple has defended its policy of controlling downloads via the App Store, saying it is necessary for keeping the iPhone safe and relatively free from viruses.

