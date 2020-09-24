Log in
Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday

09/24/2020 | 01:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of U.S. flag with TikTok

A U.S. judge said Thursday the Trump administration must either delay a ban on U.S. app stores offering TikTok for download or file legal papers defending the decision by Friday.

The U.S. Commerce Department order banning Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google app stores from offering TikTok app downloads is set to take effect late Sunday. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said the government must file a response to a request by TikTok for a preliminary injunction or delay the order by 2:30 p.m. EDT Friday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.55% 1430.51 Delayed Quote.5.20%
APPLE INC. 2.65% 109.9224 Delayed Quote.45.92%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 922 M - -
Net cash 2020 73 828 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 1 832 B 1 832 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,44x
EV / Sales 2021 5,72x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 119,98 $
Last Close Price 107,12 $
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.45.92%1 832 024
XIAOMI CORPORATION84.04%64 856
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD26.39%21 971
MEITU, INC.-11.59%840
DIGIA OYJ43.36%179
DORO AB (PUBL)-13.27%116
