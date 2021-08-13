Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : Jury awards Optis $300 million in second patent trial against Apple

08/13/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Friday awarded Optis Wireless Technology LLC and several related companies $300 million in damages after a second patent trial against iPhone maker Apple Inc.

A jury had previously found that Apple had infringed five Optis wireless standard essential patents and awarded $506 million in damages, but U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas vacated that award in April and ordered a new trial to determine the amount of damages.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
05:52pAPPLE : Jury awards Optis $300 million in second patent trial against Apple
RE
05:52pU.s. jury awards optis wireless $300mln in patent infringement victory agains..
RE
05:47pAPPLE : After criticism, Apple to only seek abuse images flagged in multiple nat..
RE
05:45pTESLA : says Elon Musk's 2020 compensation was nil
RE
05:01pTESLA : says Elon Musk's 2020 compensation was nil
RE
09:05aToday on Wall Street: Breaking record after record
06:06aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Baidu, eBay, Tesla, Upstart...
05:33aTaiwan expects fastest growth in a decade this year on export boom
RE
05:00aU.S. House members introduce bill targeting Apple and Google app stores
RE
04:55aAPPLE : Taiwan expects fastest growth in a decade this year on export boom
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 366 B - -
Net income 2021 93 676 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 2 465 B 2 465 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,52x
EV / Sales 2022 6,30x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 149,10 $
Average target price 163,29 $
Spread / Average Target 9,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.12.21%2 461 176
XIAOMI CORPORATION-23.34%84 717
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.16.98%21 610
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD7.37%21 498
FIH MOBILE LIMITED11.58%1 112
DORO AB (PUBL)29.34%167