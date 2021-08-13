Apple : Jury awards Optis $300 million in second patent trial against Apple

Aug 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Friday awarded Optis
Wireless Technology LLC and several related companies $300
million in damages after a second patent trial against iPhone
maker Apple Inc.
A jury had previously found that Apple had infringed five
Optis wireless standard essential patents and awarded $506
million in damages, but U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in
Marshall, Texas vacated that award in April and ordered a new
trial to determine the amount of damages.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
