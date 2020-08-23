Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fortnite' creator would hurt its games

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2020 | 12:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Contestants compete during the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium in the Queens borough of New York

Microsoft Corp on Sunday said in a court filing that Apple Inc's threat to cut off the creator of "Fortnite" from Apple's developer tools would hurt Microsoft's gaming business, as well as other game developers.

The filing came in a dispute between Apple and Epic Games. Apple removed Epic's titles from its App Store after the game maker violated the iPhone maker's in-app payment rules.

Epic says that Apple has also threatened to cut off its access to Apple tools needed to maintain "Unreal Engine," software that many game developers license to create better graphics. Microsoft said the move would hurt at least one of its own game titles called "Forza Street" that uses the engine for the iOS version of the game.

Kevin Gammill, Microsoft's general manager of gaming developer experiences, said Microsoft has an "enterprise-wide" license to Unreal Engine and that Apple's move would hamper it and other gaming firms' ability to make games with the technology for Macs and iPhones.

"If Unreal Engine cannot support games for iOS or macOS, Microsoft would be required to choose between abandoning its customers and potential customers on the iOS and macOS platforms or choosing a different game engine when preparing to develop new games," Gammill wrote.

Nicholas Penwarden, Epic's vice president of engineering, said in filing on Sunday that multiple Unreal Engine users - including at least one automotive design firm - have contacted the company with worries their projects will be disrupted.

Epic is seeking a court order to stop Apple's termination of its developer accounts. Apple has said that it will reverse its moves if Epic resubmits a version of "Fortnite" that complies with its payment rules.

On Friday, Apple said in a filing that Epic unilaterally decided to break its rules after following them for more than a decade, calling Epic's removal from the App Store a "self-inflicted wound."

By Stephen Nellis

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 5.15% 497.48 Delayed Quote.61.11%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.73% 213.02 Delayed Quote.35.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLE INC.
12:32pAPPLE : Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fortnite' creator would hurt its ga..
RE
12:30pAPPLE : Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fortnite' creator would hurt its ga..
RE
11:43aMicrosoft says apple's move to block 'fortnite' creator's access to apple dev..
RE
08/22LOWE'S, ORACLE, AMERICAN AIRLINES : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
08/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Notches Longest Weekly Winning Streak of 20..
DJ
08/21Technology Shares Continue to Pull Markets Higher -- Tech Roundup
DJ
08/21LOWE'S, ORACLE, AMERICAN AIRLINES : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/21APPLE : S&P/TSX composite falls nearly 100 points, while major U.S. indexes make..
AQ
08/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish Higher
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 938 M - -
Net cash 2020 75 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,5x
Yield 2020 0,64%
Capitalization 2 127 B 2 127 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,51x
EV / Sales 2021 6,74x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 426,74 $
Last Close Price 497,48 $
Spread / Highest target 3,52%
Spread / Average Target -14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.61.11%2 127 042
XIAOMI CORPORATION68.46%56 440
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD46.53%22 019
MEITU, INC.-5.49%863
DIGIA OYJ49.37%188
DORO AB (PUBL)-14.46%117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group