Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-25 pm EDT
163.77 USD   -0.94%
12:45aLG Display posts 4th consecutive quarterly loss on weak gadget demand
RE
12:40aTaiwan seen slipping into recession in Q1- Reuters Poll
RE
12:38aLG Display posts 4th consecutive quarterly loss on weak gadget demand
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple MixC Shenzhen opens Friday, April 28, in China

04/25/2023 | 11:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new store invites the local community to discover the best of Apple

Apple® today previewed Apple MixC Shenzhen, the second store in this vibrant city. The new store will serve as an accessible and inclusive space for Apple team members to bring the best of Apple together for the local community.

“We are very excited to open a beautiful new Apple Store in Shenzhen and deepen our connection with the local community,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “At Apple, we’re constantly innovating to deliver the best possible experience for our customers, and our incredible team members in Shenzhen can’t wait to welcome them when doors open on Friday.”

The new store features a Padang Light stone floor and a timber veneer-clad wall — sustainably and locally sourced within China — that maximizes visibility within the store.

Visitors can explore the latest Apple products and accessories, get shopping help from Apple Specialists, choose monthly financing options, and receive personal technical advice and Genius® support. Apple MixC Shenzhen also has an Apple Pickup station, which blends together the best of online and in-store shopping experiences for customers in China. The dedicated area makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.

Apple MixC Shenzhen will be an exciting space for customers to learn, create, and be inspired. Today at Apple® programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalized experience, allowing customers to go further with their passions and the products they love. Programming will feature a powerful curation of Apple-led sessions across photography, videography, art and design, music, and coding.

Apple MixC Shenzhen is the 55th Apple Store® location in the region, and the fourth store in the Guangdong province of China, adding to a long-standing commitment to local communities. Since Apple Holiday Plaza Shenzhen opened in 2012 — the first Apple Store in Shenzhen — Apple has welcomed 22 million visitors in Shenzhen. The new store has over 150 highly trained retail team members who collectively speak 10 languages, including Chinese, Cantonese, English, Japanese, Korean, French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, and sign language.

The store team will welcome its first customers on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. local time.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom), or email Apple’s Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com.

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Genius, Today at Apple, and Apple Store are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about APPLE INC.
12:45aLG Display posts 4th consecutive quarterly loss on weak gadget demand
RE
12:40aTaiwan seen slipping into recession in Q1- Reuters Poll
RE
12:38aLG Display posts 4th consecutive quarterly loss on weak gadget demand
RE
04/25Apple MixC Shenzhen opens Friday, April 28, in China
BU
04/25Communications Services Fall as Earnings Roll In -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04/25Sector Update: Tech Stocks Weaker Late Tuesday
MT
04/25Sector Update: Tech
MT
04/25Apple Reportedly Developing AI-Powered Mood, Health Monitoring Apps
MT
04/25Global markets live: ABB, Bayer, UBS, Apple, Microsoft...
MS
04/25Nokia says draft EU patent rules one-sided, will undermine Europe
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 389 B - -
Net income 2023 94 034 M - -
Net cash 2023 61 817 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,4x
Yield 2023 0,59%
Capitalization 2 591 B 2 591 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,50x
EV / Sales 2024 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 163,77 $
Average target price 170,65 $
Spread / Average Target 4,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.27.25%2 591 160
XIAOMI CORPORATION4.02%36 223
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.28.13%12 227
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD1.01%10 080
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-4.76%807
DZS INC.-49.68%207
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer