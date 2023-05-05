Advanced search
Apple's March Quarter Strength in iPhone Sales Drove Revenue Upside, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
Apple : Music Live returns for a brand-new season with Ed Sheeran
PU
Rosenblatt Adjusts Price Target on Apple to $198 From $173, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Apple : Music Live returns for a brand-new season with Ed Sheeran

05/05/2023 | 11:11am EDT
UPDATEMay 5, 2023
Apple Music Live returns for a brand-new season of exclusive live concerts with a special performance by Ed Sheeran
The global superstar will perform his new album in full for the first time, streaming on Apple Music and Apple TV+ on May 10
Apple Music Live returns for a brand-new season May 10 with a performance by global superstar Ed Sheeran.
Apple Music Live - the live performance series that gives the biggest stars in music a stage to connect with audiences around the world - will return for its second season on May 10.
Season Two will kick off with an exclusive performance by award-winning global superstar Ed Sheeran at the Eventim Apollo in London. In the intimate live performance, Sheeran will showcase his brand-new album, - (pronounced "subtract"), in full for the first time alongside a 12-piece band that includes Aaron Dessner of The National.
Sheeran's Apple Music Live performance will debut on Wednesday, May 10, at noon PST on Apple Music at apple.co/AMLEdSheeran. Plus, for the first time, the performance - and all future Apple Music Live performances - will also be available to stream on Apple TV+. Fans can stream Sheeran's performance on demand on both Apple Music and Apple TV+ beginning at 1 p.m. PST on May 10.
In his Apple Music Live session streamed from the Eventim Apollo in London, Sheeran will showcase his new album, -.
The star-studded inaugural season of Apple Music Live kicked off in May 2022 with an exclusive livestream of Harry Styles's One Night Only in New York performance to celebrate the release of his acclaimed album Harry's House. Additional standouts included Billie Eilish's Live at the O2 performance, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Music Film; Alicia Keys's first-ever Holiday Masquerade Ball; and riveting performances from chart-topping artists Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, and Wizkid. Explore the full lineup of past performances in the Apple Music Live archive.
Sheeran's introspective and heartfelt new album, -, is now available to stream on Apple Music. The 14-track album was produced by The National's Aaron Dessner. In his Apple Music Live performance, Sheeran will hone in on the series of life events that led him to pen the album.
"I'm delighted to share my Subtract album show with you," Sheeran said. "I was really nervous on the day, as it was my first time performing the new album tracks. The show was brought to life by Aaron and the incredible band, and it was an honor to stand beside them. It was an emotional night, but I'm so pleased we got to document it."
"We're excited to present this Apple Music Live show, which offers an utterly unique perspective into how one of the world's most popular musicians is dealing with some of the heaviest traumas imaginable. It's an emotional, soul-searching ride - but also extremely fulfilling," said Apple Music 1 host Matt Wilkinson, who sat down with Sheeran for a new interview set to air on Tuesday, May 9.
Sheeran's new interview with Apple Music 1 host Matt Wilkinson (left) will air May 9.
Sheeran is one of the top performing artists of all time on Apple Music, with more than 9.5 billion plays globally and 240 million Shazam tags. His smash 2017 single "Shape of You" is the most streamed song of all time on Apple Music, with more than 930 million plays worldwide. More than 45 of Sheeran's songs have reached No. 1 on the Daily Top 100. His new album, -, became the most pre-added album on Apple Music of all time, with lead single "Eyes Closed" reaching the Daily Top 100 in 87 countries - his 21st song to reach the top 25 on Apple Music's Daily Top 100: Global chart.
Watch a trailer for Sheeran's Apple Music Live performance.
Ed Sheeran's Apple Music Live session airs May 10.
Behind-the-scenes footage, the Apple Music Live setlist, and more exclusive content can also be found on the Shazam app after the show.
Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 15:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
