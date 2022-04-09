PHOTOSApril 9, 2022
Apple Myeongdong now open in South Korea
The team at Apple Myeongdong welcomes customers at the store's grand opening.
Apple Myeongdong opened this Saturday, April 9, in the center of Seoul's vibrant and bustling shopping district. Serving as Apple's largest store in South Korea, this new space invites customers to discover Apple's latest products, receive best-in-class support from highly knowledgeable Apple Specialists, and participate in educational Today at Apple sessions.
Apple Myeongdong will serve as a stage for established and new Korean artists, who will lead unique Today at Apple sessions celebrating contemporary Korean culture. Participants are able to register today at apple.com/kr/today/myeongdong
.
Customers celebrate the grand opening of Apple Myeongdong.
Team members celebrate as a customer purchases his new iPhone.
The store's team collectively speaks 11 languages and is ready to help the local community discover the best of Apple.
At Apple Myeongdong, customers receive best-in-class support from highly knowledgeable Apple Specialists.
Apple Myeongdong is Apple's largest store in South Korea.
A customer explores the latest products at Apple Myeongdong.
The Forum, featuring a large video wall and city views, is home to free Today at Apple sessions.
The dedicated Apple Pickup area at Apple Myeongdong is the first of its kind in Asia.
Press Contacts
Monica Fernandez
Apple
monicaf@apple.com
Apple Media Helpline
media.help@apple.com
(408) 974-2042
-
