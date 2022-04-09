Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
APPLE INC.

04/08
170.09 USD   -1.19%
04/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/07APPLE : Report finds third-party apps see global success on the App Store
PU
Apple : Myeongdong now open in South Korea

04/09/2022
April 9, 2022
Apple Myeongdong now open in South Korea
The team at Apple Myeongdong welcomes customers at the store's grand opening.
Apple Myeongdong opened this Saturday, April 9, in the center of Seoul's vibrant and bustling shopping district. Serving as Apple's largest store in South Korea, this new space invites customers to discover Apple's latest products, receive best-in-class support from highly knowledgeable Apple Specialists, and participate in educational Today at Apple sessions.
Apple Myeongdong will serve as a stage for established and new Korean artists, who will lead unique Today at Apple sessions celebrating contemporary Korean culture. Participants are able to register today at apple.com/kr/today/myeongdong.
Customers celebrate the grand opening of Apple Myeongdong.
Team members celebrate as a customer purchases his new iPhone.
The store's team collectively speaks 11 languages and is ready to help the local community discover the best of Apple.
At Apple Myeongdong, customers receive best-in-class support from highly knowledgeable Apple Specialists.
Apple Myeongdong is Apple's largest store in South Korea.
A customer explores the latest products at Apple Myeongdong.
The Forum, featuring a large video wall and city views, is home to free Today at Apple sessions.
The dedicated Apple Pickup area at Apple Myeongdong is the first of its kind in Asia.
Press Contacts

Monica Fernandez

Apple

monicaf@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Apple Inc. published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
