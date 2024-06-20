June 20, 2024

UPDATE

New versions of Final Cut Pro for iPad and Mac available today

Today, Apple released Final Cut Pro for iPad 2, transforming iPad into an even more powerful production studio, and Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 with important artificial intelligence-driven organizational updates that make workflows more efficient.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 unleashes the remarkable capabilities of the new iPad Pro with the outrageously fast M4 chip, enabling up to 2x faster rendering and supporting up to 4x more streams of ProRes RAW than with M1. With the all-new Live Multicam feature, users can wirelessly connect and preview up to four cameras at once, all in one place. Using a combination of iPhone and iPad devices, users will have a director's view of each camera and manual control of their preferences using the all-new pro app Final Cut Camera. Final Cut Camera powers Live Multicam and also works as a standalone recording app on iPhone and iPad,with the ability to adjust settings like manual focus, shutter speed, ISO, and more.1

For more storage flexibility while working with large files, Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 now supports external projects, a top-requested feature.2 Users can create new projects or open an existing project without taking up internal storage space. Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 also supports the new Apple Pencil Pro, leveraging barrel roll for more precise control of Live Drawing tools, and squeeze to quickly pull up brushes and settings.

With Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8, users can take their professional workflow to the next level. Harnessing the power of the Neural Engine in Apple silicon, new AI features come to Final Cut Pro: Enhance Light and Color, and Smooth Slo-Mo. Enhance Light and Color automatically adjusts video for color correction, while Smooth Slo-Mo intelligently blends video frames for the highest-quality movement. Also, new organizational tools improve efficiencies in post-production workflows, including custom names for color corrections and video effects in the inspector; the ability to search for and navigate to clips with missing media or effects in the timeline index; and text-based timeline search with information like reel, scene, camera angle, and more.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 23 and Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.84 are now available as free updates for existing users. For new users, Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 is available on the App Store for $4.99 (U.S.) per month or $49 (U.S.) per year, and Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 is available on the Mac App Store for $299.99 (U.S.).