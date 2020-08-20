Apple : News publishers seek more favorable terms in Apple's app store- WSJ

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Major news organizations are joining
other companies in pushing for more favorable terms on Apple
Inc's app store, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Thursday, citing a letter.
In a letter to Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, a
trade body representing the New York Times Co, the
Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and other publishers
said they were looking for improved deal terms to keep more
money from digital subscriptions sold through Apple's app store,
the report said.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
