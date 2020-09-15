Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Pandemic-proof Apple to kick off lineup for critical holiday season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 10:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Apple Store employee shows the new Series 5 Apple Watch during the preview of the redesigned and reimagined Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York

Apple Inc shares have soared this year even as a pandemic has crippled economies around the world, thanks in large part to booming product sales that have beat Wall Street expectations.

On Tuesday, Apple is expected to unveil updates to several key products, including the Apple Watch and iPad, that will help determine whether it keeps up that streak. The devices will be shown in an event broadcast https://www.apple.com/apple-events from its Cupertino, California headquarters starting at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).

On Tuesday morning, Apple shares were up 1.4% and have risen nearly 56% this year, well ahead of the 23% gain for the Nasdaq. Even though Apple stock has fallen from a record high earlier this month, it remains near its $2 trillion stock market valuation.

How the new products sell during the holiday shopping season in many western markets will largely define how well Apple performs for its entire fiscal year, which started this month.

This year is likely to be different. For one, Apple has said its iPhones - still the company's biggest seller - will be delayed by several weeks, which eats into the number of days that shoppers have to buy them before the holidays and could lead to lower sales. Analysts expect Apple to unveil a 5G iPhone and other updates at an event in October, with products going on sale later that month.

Part of Apple's task Tuesday will be to make the case that products like the Apple Watch help keep customers in Apple's ecosystem over the longer term - even if they do not buy a flagship iPhone as a holiday gift.

"If sales happen to be softer than usual during the holiday quarter, that doesn't mean they're lost just because they're delayed," said Ben Bajarin, principal analyst for consumer market intelligence at Creative Strategies.

So far, Apple has racked up a solid record with virtual product launches into a retail environment spotted with closures. After releasing its budget-priced iPhone SE in April, the company reported blowout earnings in late July with growth in every product category, including a boost from the cheaper phones that proved popular in uncertain economic times.

Bob O'Donnell, head of TECHnalysis Research, expects Apple to emphasize budget-priced watches along with higher-priced flagship models with health sensors.

"It's going to be about the value that wearables and health-focused wearables have. The reality is that in a pandemic, people are more interested in that," O'Donnell said. "In some ways they've lucked out."

By Stephen Nellis

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.82% 116.2503 Delayed Quote.57.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.05% 11172.099162 Delayed Quote.23.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLE INC.
10:54aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Tech Shares Extend Rally
DJ
10:45aAPPLE : Pandemic-proof Apple to kick off lineup for critical holiday season
RE
10:39aAPPLE : Pandemic-proof Apple to kick off lineup for critical holiday season
RE
10:22aWall Street climbs as Fed meeting kicks off
RE
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Roller-Coaster Week amid Tech Wreck
TI
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:55aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Up Ahead of Economic Data
DJ
07:38aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Up Ahead of Economic Data
DJ
07:34aAPPLE, TESLA, NEXTERA GAIN : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens
DJ
07:33aAPPLE, TESLA, NEXTERA GAIN : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 274 B - -
Net income 2020 57 046 M - -
Net cash 2020 73 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 1 973 B 1 973 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,94x
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 116,66 $
Last Close Price 115,36 $
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.57.13%1 972 863
XIAOMI CORPORATION118.46%73 254
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD32.11%22 341
MEITU, INC.-1.83%896
DIGIA OYJ47.37%187
DORO AB (PUBL)-14.06%118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group