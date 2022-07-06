Apple Plans Smartwatch Geared Towards Extreme Sports Athletes, Bloomberg Reports

By Denny Jacob

--Apple Inc. is planning its upcoming smartwatch to be geared toward extreme sports athletes, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The extreme sports watch will use a strong metal material rather than aluminum, have a more shatter-resistant screen and include a larger battery compared with standard Apple Watches, letting athletes track workouts for longer periods of time, the report said.

--The larger display on the extreme sports model is planned to be announced later this year with two other Apple Watch models, Bloomberg reported.

--Representatives for Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Dow Jones Newswires.

