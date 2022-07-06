Log in
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
142.92 USD   +0.96%
05:42pApple Plans Smartwatch Geared Towards Extreme Sports Athletes, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
04:10pALJ Elliot Finds Violation Of Section 337 In Certain Wearable Electronic Devices (337-TA-1266)
AQ
03:45pApple Preparing Security Feature to Protect Users From State-Sponsored Spyware
MT
Apple Plans Smartwatch Geared Towards Extreme Sports Athletes, Bloomberg Reports

07/06/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


--Apple Inc. is planning its upcoming smartwatch to be geared toward extreme sports athletes, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The extreme sports watch will use a strong metal material rather than aluminum, have a more shatter-resistant screen and include a larger battery compared with standard Apple Watches, letting athletes track workouts for longer periods of time, the report said.

--The larger display on the extreme sports model is planned to be announced later this year with two other Apple Watch models, Bloomberg reported.

--Representatives for Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Dow Jones Newswires.


Full story at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-07-06/apple-plans-extreme-sports-watch-with-larger-screen-metal-case?srnd=premium&sref=b0us4KbN


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1741ET

