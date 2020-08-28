Apple : REFILE-UPDATE 1-Apple terminates 'Fortnite' creator's App Store account as lawsuit proceeds

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Friday it had
terminated "Fortnite" creator Epic Games' account on its App
Store amid a legal battle over the iPhone maker's in-app payment
guidelines and accusations they constitute a monopoly.
Apple said its move will not affect Epic Games' Unreal
Engine, a software tool relied on by hundreds of other app
makers. But the move means iPhone users will not be able to
download "Fortnite" or other Epic titles through the Apple App
Store. Players who have already downloaded Epic's games will
still be able to play but will no longer be able to make in-app
purchases with Apple's payment system.
On Monday, a federal court ruled that Apple could block
Epic's titles from its store but could not take action that
would harm Unreal Engine while Epic's antitrust lawsuit against
the iPhone maker plays out.
Apple pulled Epic after the popular games creator
implemented a feature to let iPhone users make in-app purchases
directly, rather than using Apple's in-app purchase system,
which charges commissions of 30%.
Apple had said it would allow "Fortnite" back into the store
if Epic removed the direct payment feature. But Epic refused on
Thursday, saying complying with Apple's request would be "to
collude with Apple to maintain their monopoly over in-app
payments on iOS."
Epic's decision all but assured its account would be
terminated, the step Apple took Friday.
"The court recommended that Epic comply with the App Store
guidelines while their case moves forward, guidelines they’ve
followed for the past decade until they created this," Apple
said in a statement.
"Instead they repeatedly submit Fortnite updates designed to
violate the guidelines of the App Store. This is not fair to all
other developers on the App Store and is putting customers in
the middle of their fight."
(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in
San Francisco;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Tom Brown)