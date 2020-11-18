Log in
Apple Inc.

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Reaches $113 Million Settlement With State Attorney Generals Over iPhone Throttling

11/18/2020 | 02:57pm EST

By Kimberly Chin

Apple Inc. has agreed to pay $113 million to settle a multi-state lawsuit that claims the company slowed down the performance of older iPhones due to battery issues and concealed that fact from consumers.

The suit, which was brought by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and 33 other state attorney generals, claims that Apple knew battery issues were causing unexpected shutdowns in iPhones, but chose not to disclose the issues or replace the batteries of its iPhones. Instead, the company hid the issue from consumers with a software update in December 2016 that slowed down the iPhone's performance in order to keep the phones from unexpectedly turning off, the attorney generals said.

The move to throttle the performance of consumers' iPhones also led to Apple profiting from selling more iPhones, the attorney generals said.

Apple has denied any wrongdoing and agreed to a settlement to avoid "significant expense, inconvenience and uncertainty," according to court records. An Apple representative declined to comment.

The settlement requires Apple to provide iPhone battery health, performance and power management information to consumers through its website, updates, and on the iPhone interface.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-20 1456ET

