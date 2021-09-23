Apple : Russia's Navalny criticises Apple, Google over app removal, social media posts say

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei
Navalny said Google and Apple showed
"cowardice" and acted as accomplices of Russian President
Vladimir Putin by removing a voting app before this month's
election, according to his social media accounts.
Navalny's supporters earlier accused the U.S. tech giants of
caving in to Kremlin pressure by removing the anti-government
tactical voting app from their stores at the start of three days
of parliamentary voting, which ended on Sunday.
Navalny, who is in prison, has added his criticism,
according to comments carried by his social media accounts.
"The giants Apple @Apple and Google @Google have complied
with the Kremlin's demands and removed our app from their
stores. My beloved YouTube has deleted our video, and the
Telegram messenger has blocked our bot," he said in the posts.
"I know that most of those who work at Google, Apple, etc.
are honest and good people. I urge them not to put up with the
cowardice of their bosses," he said.
Apple and Alphabet's Google did not respond to requests for
comment sent last week after Navalny's supporters criticised
them. Google did not immediately respond to a further emailed
request for comment on Thursday. Apple could not immediately be
reached.
The tactical voting app, devised by allies of Navalny, gave
people detailed recommendations on who to vote for in an effort
to thwart the ruling United Russia party, which supports Putin.
United Russia secured majority in the State Duma lower house
of parliament, amid accusations of mass fraud from backers of
Navalny and other parties. The election commission said the vote
was clean and the Kremlin called it an honest vote.
Google decided to remove the app after being told its local
staff could otherwise face jail time, one person familiar with
the situation said last week, declining to be named.
Responding to that comment, Navalny said in his social media
posts: "If so, then keeping silent about it is the worst crime.
This is encouragement of a hostage-taking terrorist."
