By Jiahui Huang

Global smartphone shipments by Apple and Samsung Electronics rose in the second quarter, according to a closely watched industry tracker, but their shares of the overall market dropped amid competition from Chinese rivals.

Quarterly shipments of Apple's iPhones rose 1.5% from a year earlier to 45.2 million units, while those of the world's largest smartphone seller, Samsung, rose 0.7% to 53.9 million units, preliminary data from research firm International Data Corp. showed Monday.

Global smartphone shipments rose 6.5% to 285.4 million units, IDC said.

Apple was helped by a stronger performance in countries including China, while Samsung shipments were boosted by a focus on flagship models and its strategy of incorporating artificial intelligence into its products, IDC said.

Apple's share of global shipments fell to 15.8% from 16.6% a year ago and Samsung's fell to 18.9% from 20.0%, while major Chinese companies gained. Xiaomi's market share rose to 14.8% from 12.4% a year ago and Vivo's rose to 9.1% from 7.9%, IDC said.

Xiaomi's global smartphone shipments rose 27% from a year earlier to 42.3 million units and Vivo's shipments increased about 22% to 25.9 million units, ranking them third and fourth, respectively, the data showed.

Chinese smartphone makers continued to target lower-end consumers to drive higher volume share at a time of weak demand, said Nabila Popal, research director with IDC's Worldwide Tracker team.

Write to Jiahui Huang at jiahui.huang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-24 2255ET