Dec 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* APPLE SAYS THRILLED TO RETURN THE FULL APPLE WATCH LINEUP TO CUSTOMERS IN TIME FOR THE NEW YEAR

* APPLE- APPLE WATCH SERIES 9, APPLE WATCH ULTRA 2 WILL BECOME AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AGAIN IN THE UNITED STATES STARTING TODAY

* APPLE-APPLE WATCH SERIES 9, APPLE WATCH ULTRA 2 WILL BECOME AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AGAIN IN THE UNITED STATES FROM APPLE.COM TOMORROW BY 12PM PT