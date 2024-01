Jan 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* APPLE SAYS IT EXPECTS US COURT OF APPEALS FOR FEDERAL CIRCUIT TO RULE ON MOTION FOR A STAY ON IMPORT BAN AS EARLY AS TUESDAY

* APPLE - IF THE COURT GRANTS CO'S MOTION IT WILL PAUSE THE BAN DURING APPEAL PERIOD, WHICH IS LIKELY TO BE A YEAR OR MORE