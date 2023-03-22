Advanced search
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:16:46 2023-03-22 pm EDT
159.97 USD   +0.43%
12:05pApple, Major League Baseball Bring Friday Night Baseball to Apple TV+
MT
12:02pWater Ways Signs Smart Irrigation and Fertigation Project in Canada
MT
11:47aApple Says Streamed MLB Games Will Require Subscription This Season
DJ
Apple Says Streamed MLB Games Will Require Subscription This Season

03/22/2023 | 11:47am EDT
By Will Feuer


Apple Inc. said Major League Baseball games streamed this season on Apple TV+ will require a subscription to the service, breaking with last year when the company offered the broadcasts for free.

The iPhone maker on Wednesday released a partial 2023 schedule for Friday night MLB games that will be streamed on its platform, which costs $6.99 per month.

The company began streaming a couple of MLB games on Friday nights last season when it began to experiment with live-sports broadcasts. Viewers had to create an account to watch the games, but didn't have to pay for an Apple TV+ subscription.

This season, the games will be available for all Apple TV+ subscribers in 60 countries and regions. Apple also said that in the U.S. the games also will be broadcast in bars, restaurants and other businesses through a deal with DirecTV.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-23 1146ET

