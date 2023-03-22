Apple Says Streamed MLB Games Will Require Subscription This Season

By Will Feuer

Apple Inc. said Major League Baseball games streamed this season on Apple TV+ will require a subscription to the service, breaking with last year when the company offered the broadcasts for free.

The iPhone maker on Wednesday released a partial 2023 schedule for Friday night MLB games that will be streamed on its platform, which costs $6.99 per month.

The company began streaming a couple of MLB games on Friday nights last season when it began to experiment with live-sports broadcasts. Viewers had to create an account to watch the games, but didn't have to pay for an Apple TV+ subscription.

This season, the games will be available for all Apple TV+ subscribers in 60 countries and regions. Apple also said that in the U.S. the games also will be broadcast in bars, restaurants and other businesses through a deal with DirecTV.

