By Ben Glickman

Apple shareholders rejected a proposal that would require the company to disclose its activities with artificial intelligence.

The proposal, brought by AFL-CIO Equity Index Funds, would have required the company to generate a report on its use of AI in operations and to disclose any ethical guidelines adopted by the company.

Apple, disclosing the results of its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, said the proposal had failed.

The meeting comes shortly after Apple shut down its effort to build an electric vehicle. The company plans to shift some employees to Apple's artificial intelligence group.

Chief Executive Tim Cook has said the company is working on generative AI and will announce progress later this year.

Shareholders at the meeting approved executive compensation plans.

