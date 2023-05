By Denny Jacob

Apple closed at its highest price in more than a year on Thursday, a day that saw technology giants gain.

The Cupertino, Calif., company closed at $175.05, a gain of 1.4%. The stock hit its highest close since April 5, 2022, when it closed at $175.06.

Apple shares are up nearly 35% year to date.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-23 1721ET