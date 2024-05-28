By Denny Jacob

Apple shares rose slightly on reports that the company is staging a rebound in China, with shipments rising 52% according to Bloomberg.

Shares were up 0.4% and trading around $190.70. The stock is up nearly 13% month-to-date, putting it on pace for its best month since July 2022. The stock is also currently the second best performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Figures from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology showed smartphone shipments surging in the country, of which 3.5 million units came from foreign brands, according to Bloomberg. The iPhone accounts for the vast majority of such devices, with a bounceback coming after it registered growth in March following steep declines in the first two months of the year, according to the report.

April is traditionally a low-volume month for the iPhone maker and so small changes in purchases can result in large swings, said Bloomberg.

