Apple : Spotify says Apple's deal to ease App Store curbs does not address core concerns

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Swedish music streaming platform Spotify
Technology SA said on Friday Apple Inc's
agreement to loosen App Store restrictions for small developers
does not address the basic aspects of their "anticompetitive and
unfair practices".
"Apple's recent changes do not address any of the core
concerns Spotify and many others have with Apple," the company
said in a tweet https://twitter.com/SpotifyNews/status/1431324197691793410.
Spotify in its 2019 complaint to the European Commission
said Apple unfairly restricted rivals to its own music steaming
service Apple Music and protested against the 30% fee levied on
app developers to use Apple's in-app purchase system.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)