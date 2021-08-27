Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Apple : Spotify says Apple's deal to ease App Store curbs does not address core concerns

08/27/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
Aug 27 (Reuters) - Swedish music streaming platform Spotify Technology SA said on Friday Apple Inc's agreement to loosen App Store restrictions for small developers does not address the basic aspects of their "anticompetitive and unfair practices".

"Apple's recent changes do not address any of the core concerns Spotify and many others have with Apple," the company said in a tweet https://twitter.com/SpotifyNews/status/1431324197691793410.

Spotify in its 2019 complaint to the European Commission said Apple unfairly restricted rivals to its own music steaming service Apple Music and protested against the 30% fee levied on app developers to use Apple's in-app purchase system. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 366 B - -
Net income 2021 93 676 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 2 439 B 2 439 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,45x
EV / Sales 2022 6,23x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 147,54 $
Average target price 163,84 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.11.19%2 438 861
XIAOMI CORPORATION-25.15%78 711
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD14.02%21 492
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.11%18 760
FIH MOBILE LIMITED21.05%1 193
DORO AB (PUBL)30.62%168