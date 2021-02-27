Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

02/27/2021 | 08:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, takes his seat to speak at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit in Washington

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said quarterly operating income rose 14%, aided by improved results from its insurance businesses, while soaring prices of stock holdings such as Apple Inc led to a nearly $36 billion overall profit.

Fourth-quarter operating income rose to $5.02 billion, or approximately $3,252 per Class A share, from $4.42 billion, a year earlier.

Net income, reflecting the stock gains, rose 23% to $35.84 billion from $29.16 billion a year earlier.

For all of 2020, operating income fell 9% to $21.92 billion, while net income fell 48% to $81.42 billion.

Berkshire, whose shares trailed the broader market over the last decade and significantly in 2019 and 2020, repurchased about $9 billion of stock in the quarter, a sign Buffett considers his Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate undervalued.

For all of 2020, Berkshire said it bought back $24.7 billion of its own stock, topping its old record $5 billion in 2019.

"At a discount of 40% to intrinsic value, the repurchases looked extraordinarily compelling," said Tom Russo, a partner at Gardner, Russo & Gardner in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, a longtime Berkshire shareholder. "Repurchases capture forever the benefits of Berkshire's businesses for the remaining shareholders."

Berkshire stock has risen 4.8% this year, beating the Standard & Poor's 500's 1.5% gain.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alexander Smith and Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
10:53aAPPLE : Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains
RE
10:33aAPPLE : Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic h..
RE
08:48aAPPLE : Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit
RE
08:46aAPPLE : Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit
RE
02:24aPRESS RELEASE : Pleasures Magazine: The Path to -2-
DJ
02/26APPLE : celebrates Women's History Month and International Women's Day
PU
02/26APPLE : helps Encircle expand its support for LGBTQ+ youth and their families
PU
02/26Nasdaq ends higher, tech stocks retrace some losses
RE
02/26Nasdaq finishes higher, tech stocks retrace some losses
RE
02/26Nasdaq finishes higher, tech stocks retrace some losses
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 333 B - -
Net income 2021 74 724 M - -
Net cash 2021 58 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 2 036 B 2 036 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,93x
EV / Sales 2022 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 149,33 $
Last Close Price 121,26 $
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-8.61%2 035 725
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.85%489 654
XIAOMI CORPORATION-23.80%82 115
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD1.84%19 390
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.48%1 028
FOCUSRITE PLC-1.86%851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ