Apple : Suspends Parler From App Store

By Tim Higgins

Apple Inc. has suspended Parler from the App Store amid concerns the app's owner hasn't done enough to address threats of violence on the platform.

"We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity," Apple said in a statement Saturday. "Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people's safety."

Apple's move comes a day after Alphabet Inc.'s Google suspended Parler from its Play Store app marketplace, citing violations of requirements for sufficient moderation of content for apps it distributes.

01-09-21 2030ET