Apple TV back up in US after brief outage -Downdetector

April 16 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's TV platform
was back up after an outage of a few hours for thousands of
users in the United States late on Saturday, according to outage
tracking website Downdetector.com.
The platform was down for 6,000 users at the peak of the
outage, Downdetector.com showed.
Users also reported facing issues with other Apple services
like Apple Support and iCloud late on Saturday.
Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for
comment regarding the cause of the outage or whether other
services were impacted as indicated by Downdetector.
Last week, Apple users had reported issues with streaming
Apple Music briefly.
