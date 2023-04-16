Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
165.21 USD   -0.21%
Apple TV back up in US after brief outage -Downdetector

04/16/2023 | 05:03am EDT
April 16 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's TV platform was back up after an outage of a few hours for thousands of users in the United States late on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The platform was down for 6,000 users at the peak of the outage, Downdetector.com showed.

Users also reported facing issues with other Apple services like Apple Support and iCloud late on Saturday.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment regarding the cause of the outage or whether other services were impacted as indicated by Downdetector.

Last week, Apple users had reported issues with streaming Apple Music briefly. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 390 B - -
Net income 2023 94 252 M - -
Net cash 2023 62 955 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,6x
Yield 2023 0,58%
Capitalization 2 614 B 2 614 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,54x
EV / Sales 2024 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 165,21 $
Average target price 170,03 $
Spread / Average Target 2,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.27.42%2 613 944
XIAOMI CORPORATION11.70%38 892
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.35.60%12 621
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD25.90%11 978
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-2.38%827
DZS INC.-42.82%225
