Apple Inc.

Apple : Taiwan November export orders seen climbing for 9th straight month - Reuters poll

12/17/2020 | 12:00am EST
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in November for a ninth straight month, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by continued demand for technology products during coronavirus-induced lockdowns that forced millions around the world to stay home.

The median forecast from the poll of 10 economists was for export orders to rise 13.4% from the same period last year. Forecasts ranged from a growth of 6% to as high as 22.4%. Taiwan usually sees strong electronics orders in the third and fourth quarters ahead of the year-end holiday season when vendors launch smartphone models. Orders in October rose 9.1% from a year earlier, boosted by strong global demand for the island's tech products, with Apple Inc rolling out a new iPhone. Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2020
