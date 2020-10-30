Apple : Taiwan Q3 GDP rebounds to two-year high as strong exports soften pandemic blow

* Q3 GDP +3.33% y/y vs Q2 -0.58% (Reuters poll +1.5%)
* Full year growth could reach 1.9%- govt
* Strong exports to boost growth in coming quarters -
analysts
TAIPEI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy grew at its
fastest pace in more than two years in the third quarter after a
steep contraction earlier this year, as strong global demand for
the island's tech exports and returning consumer confidence
eased the pandemic hit.
Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.33% in the
July-September period from a year earlier, preliminary data from
the statistics agency showed on Friday, up from the second
quarter's 0.58% drop, the deepest contraction in nearly 11
years.
It was well above the 1.5% growth forecast in a Reuters poll
and was the strongest year-on-year growth since the second
quarter in 2018, when the economy rose 3.4% yearly.
The island is rolling out a stimulus package worth T$1.05
trillion ($36.73 billion) to reduce the impact of strict border
closures and a recent uptick in global electronics demand has
also helped Taiwan shake off the drag from the COVID-19
pandemic, which has badly hit its services sector and tourism.
The government attributed the growth to "much
better-than-expected" exports in the quarter, citing strong
global demand for the island's electronics driven by new
technologies such as 5G and by people who have been forced to
work from home globally.
Exports for electronics and telecommunications products both
rose more than 20% yearly in the quarter, the agency said.
Statistics official Wu Pei-hsuan said full year growth could
reach 1.9%, higher than an August forecast of 1.56%, a five-year
low.
Wu said strong demand for the island's electronics exports
ahead of the year-end shopping season also contributed to the
recovery, as well as a "significant growth" in domestic
spending.
Taiwan's export orders, a key part of the global technology
supply chain for giants such as Apple Inc, rose for the
seventh consecutive month in September, helped by demand for the
island's tech products such as laptops.
While life in Taiwan has been less disrupted than in
countries with strict lockdowns, the government has repeatedly
warned of uncertainty for the economy.
($1 = 28.5890 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting By Yimou Lee and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Sam Holmes
and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)