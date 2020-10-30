Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Taiwan Q3 GDP rebounds to two-year high as strong exports soften pandemic blow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 05:10am EDT

* Q3 GDP +3.33% y/y vs Q2 -0.58% (Reuters poll +1.5%)

* Full year growth could reach 1.9%- govt

* Strong exports to boost growth in coming quarters - analysts

TAIPEI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy grew at its fastest pace in more than two years in the third quarter after a steep contraction earlier this year, as strong global demand for the island's tech exports and returning consumer confidence eased the pandemic hit.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.33% in the July-September period from a year earlier, preliminary data from the statistics agency showed on Friday, up from the second quarter's 0.58% drop, the deepest contraction in nearly 11 years.

It was well above the 1.5% growth forecast in a Reuters poll and was the strongest year-on-year growth since the second quarter in 2018, when the economy rose 3.4% yearly.

The island is rolling out a stimulus package worth T$1.05 trillion ($36.73 billion) to reduce the impact of strict border closures and a recent uptick in global electronics demand has also helped Taiwan shake off the drag from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has badly hit its services sector and tourism.

The government attributed the growth to "much better-than-expected" exports in the quarter, citing strong global demand for the island's electronics driven by new technologies such as 5G and by people who have been forced to work from home globally.

Exports for electronics and telecommunications products both rose more than 20% yearly in the quarter, the agency said.

Statistics official Wu Pei-hsuan said full year growth could reach 1.9%, higher than an August forecast of 1.56%, a five-year low.

Wu said strong demand for the island's electronics exports ahead of the year-end shopping season also contributed to the recovery, as well as a "significant growth" in domestic spending. Taiwan's export orders, a key part of the global technology supply chain for giants such as Apple Inc, rose for the seventh consecutive month in September, helped by demand for the island's tech products such as laptops.

While life in Taiwan has been less disrupted than in countries with strict lockdowns, the government has repeatedly warned of uncertainty for the economy. ($1 = 28.5890 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Yimou Lee and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Sam Holmes and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLE INC.
05:10aAPPLE : Taiwan Q3 GDP rebounds to two-year high as strong exports soften pandemi..
RE
05:05aWorld stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs
RE
04:58aWorld stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs
RE
04:41aAPPLE INC : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
04:28aEUROPE : European stocks head for sharp weekly decline, Apple suppliers drop
RE
03:18aAPPLE INC : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
01:30aShares falter again, but Asia poised to end October with near 4% gain
RE
10/29Xiaomi grabs smartphone marketshare in third quarter as Huawei wobbles - data
RE
10/29Asian shares falter again, poised for first weekly loss since late-Sept
RE
10/29Facebook anticipates tougher 2021 even as pandemic boosts ad revenue
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 825 M - -
Net cash 2020 72 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,6x
Yield 2020 0,69%
Capitalization 1 972 B 1 972 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,96x
EV / Sales 2021 6,12x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 122,36 $
Last Close Price 115,32 $
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.57.09%1 972 264
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.4.12%343 539
XIAOMI CORPORATION102.23%67 799
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD6.00%18 180
FITBIT, INC.6.85%1 893
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-13.43%1 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group