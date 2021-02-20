Apple : Taiwan raises 2021 economic view as Q4 growth jumps

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)
* 2021 GDP estimate raised to +4.64%, vs previous forecast
+3.83%
* 2020 growth revised up to +3.11%, from +2.98%
* Q4 growth revised up to +5.09% y/y, from +4.94%
TAIPEI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy will grow at its
fastest pace in seven years in 2021, the statistics office said,
upgrading its economic outlook as a strong rebound in exports
and demand for chips helps the island shake off the blow from
the coronavirus crisis.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to expand 4.64%
this year, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and
Statistics said on Saturday, up from a forecast made in November
for 3.83% growth, which would also have been its fastest since
2014.
The revision came as the statistics office roughly doubled
its export growth forecast for this year, with global demand for
the island's technology products buoyed by a work-from-home boom
during the COVID-19 pandemic.
GDP rose by a revised 5.09% in the fourth quarter from a
year earlier, the strongest quarterly growth in a decade and up
from a preliminary reading of 4.94%, the agency added, as
Taiwan's economy performed better than many regional peers.
It also revised up GDP for last year to 3.11%, from an
initial 2.98%, the first time Taiwan grew faster than its giant
neighbor and largest trading partner China in a full-year since
1990.
The agency said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought strong
global demand for electronics, thanks to the growing need for
people to work and study from home to reduce the risk of
COVID-19 infections.
Taiwan's semiconductor firms will continue to expand
investments at home to provide chips for 5G, cars and high speed
computing, it added.
Consumption this year is expected to grow 3.74%, the fastest
pace in 17 years, the department said.
Taiwan has effectively controlled the coronavirus with 943
infections to date, the majority imported, and only 40 active
cases being treated in hospital.
While the island has not gone into total lockdown to contain
the virus due to successful measures that prevented its rapid
spread, Taiwan's borders remain largely closely.
Taiwan's electronics exports are a bellwether of demand for
global tech giants such as Apple Inc.
The statistics agency forecast exports in 2021 would rise
9.58% compared with last year, double a previous prediction of
4.59%.
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)