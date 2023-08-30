By Will Feuer

-- Apple is testing the use of 3D printers to make the steel chassis used in some of its upcoming smartwatches, Bloomberg reports citing people with knowledge of the matter.

-- If the work with the smartwatches goes to plan, Apple will look to expand the process to more products over the next few years, Bloomberg said.

-- The embrace of 3D printers could reduce the time needed to build devices and use less materials, bolstering Apple's sustainability ambitions, according to Bloomberg.

-- An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment to Bloomberg.

