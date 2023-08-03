Apple Inc. specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of computer hardware and music supports. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - telephone products (52.1%): iPhone brand; - peripheral devices (10.5%): screens, storage systems, printers, video camera, memory cards, server, switches, etc.; - computers (10.2%): laptops (MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro brands) and PCs (iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro and Xserve); - music support (7.4%): music readers iPod and iPad and accessories; - other (19.8%): software, maintenance service and Internet access service, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (43%), China/Hong Kong/Taiwan (18.8%), Japan (6.6%), Asia/Pacific (7.5%) and Europe/India/Middle East/Africa (24.1%).