AppleInc.

CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTSOFOPERATIONS(Unaudited)

(Inmillions,except numberof shareswhicharereflectedinthousandsandper shareamounts)

Net sales:

Products

Services

Total net sales(1)

Cost of sales:

Products

Services

Total cost of sales

Grossmargin

Operatingexpenses:

Researchanddevelopment

Selling,general andadministrative

Total operatingexpenses

Operatingincome

Other income/(expense),net

Incomebeforeprovisionfor incometaxes Provisionfor incometaxes

Net income

Earningsper share:

Basic

Diluted

Sharesusedincomputingearningsper share: Basic

Diluted

  1. Net salesbyreportablesegment: Americas
    Europe Greater China Japan
    Rest of AsiaPacific Total net sales
  1. Net salesbycategory: iPhone
    Mac iPad
    Wearables,HomeandAccessories Services
    Total net sales

ThreeMonthsEnded

NineMonthsEnded

July1,

June25,

July1,

June25,

2023

2022

2023

2022

60,584

63,355

230,901

245,241

21,213

19,604

62,886

58,941

81,797

82,959

293,787

304,182

39,136

41,485

146,696

155,084

6,248

5,589

18,370

16,411

45,384

47,074

165,066

171,495

36,413

35,885

128,721

132,687

7,442

6,797

22,608

19,490

5,973

6,012

18,781

18,654

13,415

12,809

41,389

38,144

22,998

23,076

87,332

94,543

(265)

(10)

(594)

(97)

22,733

23,066

86,738

94,446

2,852

3,624

12,699

15,364

19,881

19,442

74,039

79,082

1.27

1.20

4.69

4.86

1.26

1.20

4.67

4.82

15,697,614

16,162,945

15,792,497

16,277,824

15,775,021

16,262,203

15,859,263

16,394,937

35,383

37,472

122,445

129,850

20,205

19,287

71,831

72,323

15,758

14,604

57,475

58,730

4,821

5,446

18,752

20,277

5,630

6,150

23,284

23,002

81,797

82,959

293,787

304,182

39,669

40,665

156,778

162,863

6,840

7,382

21,743

28,669

5,791

7,224

21,857

22,118

8,284

8,084

30,523

31,591

21,213

19,604

62,886

58,941

81,797

82,959

293,787

304,182

AppleInc.

CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATEDBALANCESHEETS(Unaudited)

(Inmillions,except number of shareswhichare reflectedinthousandsandpar value)

July1,

September24,

ASSETS:

2023

2022

Current assets:

Cashandcashequivalents

28,408

23,646

Marketablesecurities

34,074

24,658

Accountsreceivable,net

19,549

28,184

Inventories

7,351

4,946

Vendor non-tradereceivables

19,637

32,748

Other current assets

13,640

21,223

Total current assets

122,659

135,405

Non-current assets:

Marketablesecurities

104,061

120,805

Property,plantandequipment,net

43,550

42,117

Other non-current assets

64,768

54,428

Total non-current assets

212,379

217,350

Total assets

335,038

352,755

LIABILITIESANDSHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY:

Current liabilities:

Accountspayable

46,699

64,115

Other current liabilities

58,897

60,845

Deferredrevenue

8,158

7,912

Commercial paper

3,993

9,982

Termdebt

7,216

11,128

Total current liabilities

124,963

153,982

Non-current liabilities:

Termdebt

98,071

98,959

Other non-current liabilities

51,730

49,142

Total non-current liabilities

149,801

148,101

Total liabilities

274,764

302,083

Commitmentsandcontingencies

Shareholders' equity:

Commonstockandadditional paid-incapital, 0.00001par value: 50,400,000shares

authorized; 15,647,868and15,943,425sharesissuedandoutstanding,respectively

70,667

64,849

Retainedearnings/(Accumulateddeficit)

1,408

(3,068)

Accumulatedother comprehensiveincome/(loss)

(11,801)

(11,109)

Total shareholders' equity

60,274

50,672

Total liabilitiesandshareholders' equity

335,038

352,755

AppleInc.

CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTSOFCASHFLOWS(Unaudited)

(Inmillions)

NineMonthsEnded

July1,

June25,

Cash,cashequivalentsandrestrictedcash,beginningbalances

2023

2022

24,977

35,929

Operatingactivities:

Net income

74,039

79,082

Adjustmentstoreconcilenet incometocashgeneratedbyoperatingactivities:

Depreciationandamortization

8,866

8,239

Share-basedcompensationexpense

8,208

6,760

Other

(1,651)

2,695

Changesinoperatingassetsandliabilities:

Accountsreceivable,net

7,609

4,561

Inventories

(2,570)

1,049

Vendor non-tradereceivables

13,111

4,789

Other current andnon-current assets

(4,863)

(3,289)

Accountspayable

(16,790)

(6,108)

Other current andnon-current liabilities

2,986

246

Cashgeneratedbyoperatingactivities

88,945

98,024

Investingactivities:

Purchasesof marketablesecurities

(20,956)

(70,178)

Proceeds frommaturities of marketablesecurities

27,857

24,203

Proceeds fromsalesof marketablesecurities

3,959

33,609

Paymentsfor acquisitionof property,plant andequipment

(8,796)

(7,419)

Other

(753)

(1,352)

Cashgeneratedby/(usedin) investingactivities

1,311

(21,137)

Financingactivities:

Paymentsfor taxesrelatedtonet sharesettlement of equityawards

(5,119)

(5,915)

Paymentsfor dividendsanddividendequivalents

(11,267)

(11,138)

Repurchasesof commonstock

(56,547)

(64,974)

Proceeds fromissuanceof termdebt,net

5,228

-

Repaymentsof termdebt

(11,151)

(6,750)

Proceeds from/(Repaymentsof) commercial paper,net

(5,971)

4,970

Other

(508)

(148)

Cashusedinfinancingactivities

(85,335)

(83,955)

Increase/(Decrease) incash,cashequivalentsandrestrictedcash

4,921

(7,068)

Cash,cashequivalentsandrestrictedcash,endingbalances

29,898

28,861

Supplemental cashflowdisclosure:

Cashpaidfor incometaxes,net

7,020

12,251

Cashpaidfor interest

2,590

1,910

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 21:40:43 UTC.