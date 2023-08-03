AppleInc.
CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTSOFOPERATIONS(Unaudited)
(Inmillions,except numberof shareswhicharereflectedinthousandsandper shareamounts)
Net sales:
Products
Services
Total net sales(1)
Cost of sales:
Products
Services
Total cost of sales
Grossmargin
Operatingexpenses:
Researchanddevelopment
Selling,general andadministrative
Total operatingexpenses
Operatingincome
Other income/(expense),net
Incomebeforeprovisionfor incometaxes Provisionfor incometaxes
Net income
Earningsper share:
Basic
Diluted
Sharesusedincomputingearningsper share: Basic
Diluted
- Net salesbyreportablesegment: Americas
Europe Greater China Japan
Rest of AsiaPacific Total net sales
- Net salesbycategory: iPhone
Mac iPad
Wearables,HomeandAccessories Services
Total net sales
ThreeMonthsEnded
NineMonthsEnded
July1,
June25,
July1,
June25,
2023
2022
2023
2022
60,584
63,355
230,901
245,241
21,213
19,604
62,886
58,941
81,797
82,959
293,787
304,182
39,136
41,485
146,696
155,084
6,248
5,589
18,370
16,411
45,384
47,074
165,066
171,495
36,413
35,885
128,721
132,687
7,442
6,797
22,608
19,490
5,973
6,012
18,781
18,654
13,415
12,809
41,389
38,144
22,998
23,076
87,332
94,543
(265)
(10)
(594)
(97)
22,733
23,066
86,738
94,446
2,852
3,624
12,699
15,364
19,881
19,442
74,039
79,082
1.27
1.20
4.69
4.86
1.26
1.20
4.67
4.82
15,697,614
16,162,945
15,792,497
16,277,824
15,775,021
16,262,203
15,859,263
16,394,937
35,383
37,472
122,445
129,850
20,205
19,287
71,831
72,323
15,758
14,604
57,475
58,730
4,821
5,446
18,752
20,277
5,630
6,150
23,284
23,002
81,797
82,959
293,787
304,182
39,669
40,665
156,778
162,863
6,840
7,382
21,743
28,669
5,791
7,224
21,857
22,118
8,284
8,084
30,523
31,591
21,213
19,604
62,886
58,941
81,797
82,959
293,787
304,182
AppleInc.
CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATEDBALANCESHEETS(Unaudited)
(Inmillions,except number of shareswhichare reflectedinthousandsandpar value)
July1,
September24,
ASSETS:
2023
2022
Current assets:
Cashandcashequivalents
28,408
23,646
Marketablesecurities
34,074
24,658
Accountsreceivable,net
19,549
28,184
Inventories
7,351
4,946
Vendor non-tradereceivables
19,637
32,748
Other current assets
13,640
21,223
Total current assets
122,659
135,405
Non-current assets:
Marketablesecurities
104,061
120,805
Property,plantandequipment,net
43,550
42,117
Other non-current assets
64,768
54,428
Total non-current assets
212,379
217,350
Total assets
335,038
352,755
LIABILITIESANDSHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY:
Current liabilities:
Accountspayable
46,699
64,115
Other current liabilities
58,897
60,845
Deferredrevenue
8,158
7,912
Commercial paper
3,993
9,982
Termdebt
7,216
11,128
Total current liabilities
124,963
153,982
Non-current liabilities:
Termdebt
98,071
98,959
Other non-current liabilities
51,730
49,142
Total non-current liabilities
149,801
148,101
Total liabilities
274,764
302,083
Commitmentsandcontingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Commonstockandadditional paid-incapital, 0.00001par value: 50,400,000shares
authorized; 15,647,868and15,943,425sharesissuedandoutstanding,respectively
70,667
64,849
Retainedearnings/(Accumulateddeficit)
1,408
(3,068)
Accumulatedother comprehensiveincome/(loss)
(11,801)
(11,109)
Total shareholders' equity
60,274
50,672
Total liabilitiesandshareholders' equity
335,038
352,755
AppleInc.
CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTSOFCASHFLOWS(Unaudited)
(Inmillions)
NineMonthsEnded
July1,
June25,
Cash,cashequivalentsandrestrictedcash,beginningbalances
2023
2022
24,977
35,929
Operatingactivities:
Net income
74,039
79,082
Adjustmentstoreconcilenet incometocashgeneratedbyoperatingactivities:
Depreciationandamortization
8,866
8,239
Share-basedcompensationexpense
8,208
6,760
Other
(1,651)
2,695
Changesinoperatingassetsandliabilities:
Accountsreceivable,net
7,609
4,561
Inventories
(2,570)
1,049
Vendor non-tradereceivables
13,111
4,789
Other current andnon-current assets
(4,863)
(3,289)
Accountspayable
(16,790)
(6,108)
Other current andnon-current liabilities
2,986
246
Cashgeneratedbyoperatingactivities
88,945
98,024
Investingactivities:
Purchasesof marketablesecurities
(20,956)
(70,178)
Proceeds frommaturities of marketablesecurities
27,857
24,203
Proceeds fromsalesof marketablesecurities
3,959
33,609
Paymentsfor acquisitionof property,plant andequipment
(8,796)
(7,419)
Other
(753)
(1,352)
Cashgeneratedby/(usedin) investingactivities
1,311
(21,137)
Financingactivities:
Paymentsfor taxesrelatedtonet sharesettlement of equityawards
(5,119)
(5,915)
Paymentsfor dividendsanddividendequivalents
(11,267)
(11,138)
Repurchasesof commonstock
(56,547)
(64,974)
Proceeds fromissuanceof termdebt,net
5,228
-
Repaymentsof termdebt
(11,151)
(6,750)
Proceeds from/(Repaymentsof) commercial paper,net
(5,971)
4,970
Other
(508)
(148)
Cashusedinfinancingactivities
(85,335)
(83,955)
Increase/(Decrease) incash,cashequivalentsandrestrictedcash
4,921
(7,068)
Cash,cashequivalentsandrestrictedcash,endingbalances
29,898
28,861
Supplemental cashflowdisclosure:
Cashpaidfor incometaxes,net
7,020
12,251
Cashpaidfor interest
2,590
1,910
