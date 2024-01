Jan 13 (Reuters) -

* APPLE TO SHUTTER 121-PERSON SAN DIEGO AI TEAM IN REORGANIZATION- BLOOMBERG NEWS

* APPLE'S DATA OPERATIONS ANNOTATIONS GROUP WAS TOLD WEDNESDAY THEY'D BE RELOCATING TO AUSTIN TO MERGE WITH TEXAS PORTION OF SAME TEAM- BLOOMBERG NEWS

* APPLE TOLD EMPLOYEES OF AI TEAM THEY HAVE UNTIL END OF FEB TO DECIDE IF THEY WILL RELOCATE; IF NOT WILL BE TERMINATED ON APRIL 26- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source http://tinyurl.com/32d5thap