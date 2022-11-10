Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59 2022-11-10 pm EST
146.77 USD   +8.82%
03:51pApple Up Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:59pWall St shoots up as cooling inflation spurs hopes of smaller rate hikes
RE
11:58aGlobal markets live: Rivian Automative, Beyond Meat, Eli Lilly, Apple, Hasbro...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple Up Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- Data Talk

11/10/2022 | 03:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is currently at $145.30, up $10.43 or 7.73%


--Would be highest close since Nov. 1, 2022, when it closed at $150.65

--On pace for largest percent increase since July 31, 2020, when it rose 10.47%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Down 5.24% month-to-date

--Down 18.17% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 56.91%

--Down 20.17% from its all-time closing high of $182.01 on Jan. 3, 2022

--Down 1.74% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $147.87

--Down 20.17% from its 52-week closing high of $182.01 on Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 11.72% from its 52-week closing low of $130.06 on June 16, 2022

--Traded as high as $145.39; highest intraday level since Nov. 2, 2022, when it hit $152.17

--Up 7.8% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 28, 2022, when it rose as much as 8.77%

--Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Contributed 68.74 points to the DJIA so far today


All data as of 3:33:36 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1550ET

All news about APPLE INC.
03:51pApple Up Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:59pWall St shoots up as cooling inflation spurs hopes of smaller rate hikes
RE
11:58aGlobal markets live: Rivian Automative, Beyond Meat, Eli Lilly, Appl..
MS
11:05aApple Invests $450 Million to Support iPhone Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature
MT
08:38aInflation data brings good news
MS
08:09aApple : Emergency SOS via satellite made possible by $450M Apple investment
PU
05:41aApple supplier Foxconn warns of flat quarter
RE
05:23aNorth American Morning Briefing: Crucial Inflation Data ..
DJ
05:06aShares dip, dollar holds steady ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
02:47aChina warns against extra 'layers' of COVID curbs as outbreaks widen
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 408 B - -
Net income 2023 98 424 M - -
Net cash 2023 60 983 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,5x
Yield 2023 0,71%
Capitalization 2 146 B 2 146 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,11x
EV / Sales 2024 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 134,87 $
Average target price 174,33 $
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-21.44%2 145 528
XIAOMI CORPORATION-47.83%31 638
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-59.92%8 916
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-56.98%7 491
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-42.65%789
DZS INC.-14.67%387