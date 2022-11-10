Apple Up Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- Data Talk

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is currently at $145.30, up $10.43 or 7.73%

--Would be highest close since Nov. 1, 2022, when it closed at $150.65

--On pace for largest percent increase since July 31, 2020, when it rose 10.47%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Down 5.24% month-to-date

--Down 18.17% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 56.91%

--Down 20.17% from its all-time closing high of $182.01 on Jan. 3, 2022

--Down 1.74% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $147.87

--Down 20.17% from its 52-week closing high of $182.01 on Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 11.72% from its 52-week closing low of $130.06 on June 16, 2022

--Traded as high as $145.39; highest intraday level since Nov. 2, 2022, when it hit $152.17

--Up 7.8% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 28, 2022, when it rose as much as 8.77%

--Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Contributed 68.74 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 3:33:36 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

