  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Apple Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:51 2022-10-28 am EDT
155.23 USD   +7.20%
Apple's 'Better-Than-Feared' Fiscal Q1 Guidance Reflects iPhone Strength Offsetting Mac Declines, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
Apple Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
Saudi's Kingdom Holding company to maintain Twitter stake
RE
Apple Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 11:20am EDT
Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) is currently at $155.37, up $10.57 or 7.3%


--Would be highest close since Sept. 20, 2022, when it closed at $156.90

--On pace for largest percent increase since July 31, 2020, when it rose 10.47%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Up 12.42% month-to-date; on pace for best month since July 2022, when it rose 18.86%

--Down 12.5% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 56.91%

--Down 14.64% from its all-time closing high of $182.01 on Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 3.72% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 29, 2021), when it closed at $149.80

--Down 14.64% from its 52-week closing high of $182.01 on Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 19.46% from its 52-week closing low of $130.06 on June 16, 2022

--Traded as high as $156.03; highest intraday level since Sept. 21, 2022, when it hit $158.74

--Up 7.76% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 31, 2020, when it rose as much as 10.63%

--Second best performer in the DJIA today

--Fifth best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Fifth best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Contributed 69.66 points to the DJIA so far today


All data as of 10:59:56 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1119ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 393 B - -
Net income 2022 99 611 M - -
Net cash 2022 56 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 2 309 B 2 309 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,73x
EV / Sales 2023 5,59x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.0.00%2 327 045
XIAOMI CORPORATION-51.38%28 999
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-64.13%7 999
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-59.39%7 088
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-47.79%718
DZS INC.-6.29%424