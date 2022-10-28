Apple Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- Data Talk

Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) is currently at $155.37, up $10.57 or 7.3%

--Would be highest close since Sept. 20, 2022, when it closed at $156.90

--On pace for largest percent increase since July 31, 2020, when it rose 10.47%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Up 12.42% month-to-date; on pace for best month since July 2022, when it rose 18.86%

--Down 12.5% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 56.91%

--Down 14.64% from its all-time closing high of $182.01 on Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 3.72% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 29, 2021), when it closed at $149.80

--Down 14.64% from its 52-week closing high of $182.01 on Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 19.46% from its 52-week closing low of $130.06 on June 16, 2022

--Traded as high as $156.03; highest intraday level since Sept. 21, 2022, when it hit $158.74

--Up 7.76% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 31, 2020, when it rose as much as 10.63%

--Second best performer in the DJIA today

--Fifth best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Fifth best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Contributed 69.66 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:59:56 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1119ET