Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple, Visa power Wall St higher as roller-coaster week winds down

01/28/2022 | 01:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Apple rises after record holiday-quarter sales

* Caterpillar falls after flagging margin pressure

* Indexes up: Dow 0.34%, S&P 1.01%, Nasdaq 1.62%

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes reversed course to move higher on Friday, propelled by gains in Apple and Visa, at the end of a week marked by wild gyrations on worries about aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and geopolitical tensions.

Apple Inc shares jumped 5.7% after the iPhone maker reported blockbuster results and teased its metaverse ambitions. The stock was the single biggest contributor to the rally on the Nasdaq and the S&P 500.

Visa surged 8.3% after beating quarterly estimates as more international travel and e-commerce drove an increase in spending volumes.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with technology sector jumping more than 2.6%.

"The Apple growth story is plowing straight ahead and supply chain improvements potentially on the horizon is a major bullish data point not just for Apple, but the entire tech sector to digest this morning," said Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the United States and NATO had not addressed Moscow's main security demands in their standoff over Ukraine but that it was ready to keep talking.

The benchmark index tumbled as much as 10.5% earlier in the session from its record closing high reached on Jan. 3, flirting with a correction for fifth time this week.

The Russell 2000 edged 0.3% higher, but the small-cap index was still down over 20% to be in a bear market.

"It looks like we're in for a bumpy ride and whether or not we close up on the plus side is irrelevant because the market volatility is likely to continue," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"If we begin to see inflation moderate a bit, then the yields may actually begin to work their way lower. And so that means that perhaps an overly aggressive move by the Fed may not be necessary now."

Data on Friday showed core personal consumption expenditure price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge for inflation, rose 0.5% in December, in line with expectations. Wage inflation was also building up amid an acute shortage of workers.

At 12:29 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 114.47 points, or 0.34%, at 34,275.25, the S&P 500 was up 43.55 points, or 1.01%, at 4,370.06, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 216.98 points, or 1.62%, at 13,569.76.

The S&P 500 still tracked its fourth straight weekly fall, its longest losing streak since Sept 2020 and on course for its worst monthly performance since March 2020.

Traders and big banks raised their bets to nearly five interest rate rises by December after the Federal Reserve hinted at a hike in March and warned of persistent inflation.

Fourth-quarter earnings season has been mixed so far. Of the 168 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings, 77.4% beat profit expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Caterpillar Inc fell 6.1% after warning of margin pressure from higher production and labor costs, while Chevron Corp slipped 4.3% on downbeat fourth-quarter profit.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.00-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.31-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and 24 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and 701 new lows. (Reporting by Devik Jain and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
All news about APPLE INC.
01:39pBofA Securities Raises Apple's Price Target to $215 From $210 on 'Strong' Results and G..
MT
01:12pApple, Visa power Wall St higher as roller-coaster week winds down
RE
01:05pAPPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
12:56pRobinhood climbs back from lowest level since IPO
RE
11:45aUBS Adjusts Apple Price Target to $185 From $175, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11:38aApple Delivers Another Strong Quarter Despite Supply Chain Headwinds; Solid Overall Dem..
MT
11:37aApple Up Over 5%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:05aAPPLE INC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11:01aApple shares hold up to tech rout on strong results, metaverse tease
RE
10:53aS&P 500 flirts with correction for fifth time on rate hike worries
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 B - -
Net income 2022 99 284 M - -
Net cash 2022 68 635 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 0,59%
Capitalization 2 601 B 2 601 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,42x
EV / Sales 2023 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 159,22 $
Average target price 183,69 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-10.33%2 600 759
XIAOMI CORPORATION-12.80%52 564
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-14.83%21 541
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.32%17 130
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-11.76%1 231
RTX A/S-11.65%213