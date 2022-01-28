Apple, Visa power Wall St higher as roller-coaster week winds down

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes reversed
course to move higher on Friday, propelled by gains in Apple and
Visa, at the end of a week marked by wild gyrations on worries
about aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and
geopolitical tensions.
Apple Inc shares jumped 5.7% after the iPhone maker
reported blockbuster results and teased its metaverse ambitions.
The stock was the single biggest contributor to the rally on the
Nasdaq and the S&P 500.
Visa surged 8.3% after beating quarterly estimates as
more international travel and e-commerce drove an increase in
spending volumes.
Six of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with technology
sector jumping more than 2.6%.
"The Apple growth story is plowing straight ahead and supply
chain improvements potentially on the horizon is a major bullish
data point not just for Apple, but the entire tech sector to
digest this morning," said Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel
Ives.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday
the United States and NATO had not addressed Moscow's main
security demands in their standoff over Ukraine but that it was
ready to keep talking.
The benchmark index tumbled as much as 10.5% earlier
in the session from its record closing high reached on Jan. 3,
flirting with a correction for fifth time this week.
The Russell 2000 edged 0.3% higher, but the
small-cap index was still down over 20% to be in a bear market.
"It looks like we're in for a bumpy ride and whether or not
we close up on the plus side is irrelevant because the market
volatility is likely to continue," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.
"If we begin to see inflation moderate a bit, then the
yields may actually begin to work their way lower. And so that
means that perhaps an overly aggressive move by the Fed may not
be necessary now."
Data on Friday showed core personal consumption expenditure
price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge for
inflation, rose 0.5% in December, in line with expectations.
Wage inflation was also building up amid an acute shortage of
workers.
At 12:29 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 114.47 points, or 0.34%, at 34,275.25, the S&P 500
was up 43.55 points, or 1.01%, at 4,370.06, and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 216.98 points, or 1.62%, at 13,569.76.
The S&P 500 still tracked its fourth straight weekly fall,
its longest losing streak since Sept 2020 and on course for its
worst monthly performance since March 2020.
Traders and big banks raised their bets to nearly five
interest rate rises by December after the Federal Reserve hinted
at a hike in March and warned of persistent inflation.
Fourth-quarter earnings season has been mixed so far. Of the
168 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings, 77.4%
beat profit expectations, according to Refinitiv data.
Caterpillar Inc fell 6.1% after warning of margin
pressure from higher production and labor costs, while
Chevron Corp slipped 4.3% on downbeat fourth-quarter
profit.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.00-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.31-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and 24 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and 701 new lows.
