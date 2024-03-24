BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - Apple Vision Pro will hit the mainland China market this year, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said on Sunday, according to state media.

Cook revealed the headset's China launch plan in response to a media question on the sidelines of the China Development Forum in Beijing, CCTV finance said on its Weibo social account.

Apple will continue to ramp up research and development investment in China, he was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by William Mallard)