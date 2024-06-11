Apple Newsroom needs your permission to enable desktop notifications when new articles are published

PHOTOS June 10, 2024 WWDC24 Highlights Relive the biggest moments from WWDC24 Download Video WWDC24 kicks off at Apple Park.

Today Apple kicked off its 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference, revealing groundbreaking new technologies and features during a keynote that was live-streamed from Apple Park to millions around the world. During the weeklong event, developers and students will have unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features to help elevate their apps and games.

At WWDC24, Apple unveiled Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system; exciting new features coming to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18; and visionOS 2, which brings powerful new ways to interact with Apple Vision Pro.

This year's keynote revealed Apple Intelligence , the personal intelligence system that combines the power of generative models with users' personal context - at the core of iPhone, iPad, and Mac to deliver intelligence that's incredibly useful and relevant. Major updates also come to iOS 18 , iPadOS 18 , macOS Sequoia , and watchOS 11 , including the biggest-ever redesign of the Photos app, game-changing productivity tools, and new ways for users to express themselves and customize their devices. visionOS 2 brings powerful new ways to interact with Apple Vision Pro and exciting updates to spatial photos and Mac Virtual Display, and tvOS 18 infuses useful information in Apple TV+ films and shows on users' biggest screen in the home. Beginning this month, Apple Vision Pro is also coming to more countries and regions, including China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and next month will come to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K.

Tim Cook stands on a stage at at Apple Park on the opening day of WWDC24.

Craig Federighi stands on a stage at at Apple Park on the opening day of WWDC24.

An attendee poses with their badge and a thumbs-up on the opening day of WWDC24.

An overhead shot shows developers watching the keynote presentation on large screens in Caffè Macs at Apple Park.

A close-up shows developers clapping, smiling, and holding up their iPhone devices while watching the keynote.

Justine Ezarik, John Giannandrea, and Craig Federighi sit onstage together to speak during WWDC24 at Apple Park.

Craig Federighi poses for a selfie while surrounded by developers at Apple Park.

An Apple expert meets with a developer for a one on one consultation.

Tim Cook is pictured with a student developer who holds iPad and Apple Pencil.

An Apple team member takes a photo of an attendee who poses with their badge for WWDC24. Tim Cook greets the audience ahead of the keynote event at WWDC24. Craig Federighi welcomes developers to Apple Park. An attendee poses at the launch of WWDC24. Developers from all over the world traveled to Apple Park for WWDC24. Seated outside of Caffè Macs at Apple Park, the crowd cheers during the WWDC24 keynote. From left: Hosted by YouTube personality and technology commentator Justine Ezarik, John Giannandrea - Apple's senior vice president of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Strategy - and Craig Federighi participate in a conversation that covers Apple's approach to AI, architecture and models, Private Cloud Compute, intelligent assistants, integration with OpenAI, and the future. Craig Federighi poses for a selfie with developers at Apple Park on the first day of WWDC24. A developer has a consultation with an Apple expert during the Meet the Developers session at WWDC24. On the eve of WWDC24, Tim Cook met with student developers at Apple Infinite Loop. Attendees and Apple team members kick off WWDC24. previous

next

Apple Reveals Apple Intelligence Apple Intelligence harnesses the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from users' personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks. A cornerstone of Apple Intelligence is on-device processing, which delivers personal intelligence without collecting users' data. Private Cloud Compute sets a new standard for privacy in AI, with the ability to flex and scale computational capacity between on-device processing, and larger, server-based models that run on dedicated Apple silicon servers.

Apple Intelligence - the personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac - combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver intelligence that's useful and relevant to the user.

iOS 18 Makes iPhone More Personal and Intelligent Than Ever With iOS 18 , users will now be able to arrange apps and widgets in any open space on the Home Screen, customize the buttons at the bottom of the Lock Screen, and quickly access more controls in Control Center. With the biggest redesign ever of the Photos app, photo libraries are automatically organized in a new single view in Photos, and helpful new collections keep favorites easily accessible. All-new text effects come to iMessage, amplifying any letter, word, phrase, or emoji with dynamic, animated appearances to bring conversations to life. Users can also now communicate over satellite in the Messages app, even when a cellular or Wi-Fi connection isn't available.

iOS 18 brings new ways to customize iPhone, additional ways to stay connected in Messages, the biggest-ever redesign of the Photos app, and so much more.

iPadOS 18 Takes iPad to the Next Level With iPadOS 18 , the iPad experience is more versatile and intelligent than ever with new features and apps designed for Apple Pencil. The Calculator app comes to iPad with Math Notes, which allows users to type or write out mathematical expressions and see them instantly solved in their own handwriting. New handwriting tools in Notes including Smart Script make handwritten notes more fluid, flexible, and easier to read.

iPadOS 18 takes iPad to the next level with new ways to customize iPad and the introduction of Calculator with Math Notes.

macOS Sequoia Brings New Ways of Working and Transformative Intelligence to Mac With macOS Sequoia , Continuity between iPhone and Mac gets better than ever with iPhone Mirroring, enabling full access to and control of iPhone directly from Mac. Safari gets another big update with the new Highlights feature for effortless information discovery on webpages while browsing. Gaming is even more immersive with Personalized Spatial Audio that puts players in the middle of the action like never before. And Apple Intelligence unlocks new ways for Mac users to enhance their writing and communicate more effectively, create playful images in seconds, and more. Apple Intelligence takes full advantage of the power of Apple silicon and its Neural Engine, and will be supported by every Mac with an M-series chip.

macOS Sequoia expands Continuity features with iPhone Mirroring, adds new productivity and video conferencing tools, and offers a more immersive gaming experience with an amazing lineup of titles.

watchOS 11 Offers Powerful Health and Fitness Insights, and More Personalization watchOS 11 offers breakthrough insights into users' health and fitness, and more personalization than ever. The new Vitals app surfaces key health metrics and context, the ability to measure training load offers a game-changing new experience when working out, and the popular Activity rings are even more customizable. The Smart Stack and Photos face use intelligence to feature more individualization, and Apple Watch and the Health app on iPhone and iPad offer additional support for users who are pregnant. Check In, the Translate app, and new capabilities for the double tap gesture come to Apple Watch for added connectivity and convenience.

watchOS 11 offers breakthrough insights into users' health and fitness, and more personalization than ever.

visionOS 2 Brings New Spatial Computing Experiences to Apple Vision Pro Just months after its initial release, visionOS 2 brings powerful spatial computing experiences to Apple Vision Pro, including new ways for users to create spatial photos with the images already in their library, intuitive hand gestures to easily access important information at a glance, and new features for Mac Virtual Display, Travel Mode, and Guest User. visionOS 2 also introduces exciting new capabilities like Follow Your Breathing in the Mindfulness app, SharePlay for Photos, and multiview in the TV app.

visionOS 2 is a major update that makes the Apple Vision Pro experience even better, including the ability to turn favorite photos into stunning spatial photos, intuitive new hand gestures, and all-new capabilities in popular apps.

Home and Audio Updates Elevate Entertainment and Bring More Convenience With tvOS 18 , intelligent new features like InSight - and updates to Enhance Dialogue and subtitles - level up cinematic experiences, while new Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, and FaceTime capabilities get even better on users' biggest screen. The Home app gains new features with iOS 18, like guest access and hands-free unlock with home keys, delivering effortless and secure access to the home. AirPods software updates will transform the way users respond to Siri with new gestures, take calls with friends and loved ones, and immerse themselves in their favorite games.

tvOS 18 introduces intelligent new features like InSight that level up cinematic experiences. Users can stream Palm Royale on the Apple TV app with a subscription.

