Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : Wall Street gains on crude price surge, economic data

09/15/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks advanced on Wednesday as surging crude prices boosted energy shares and a swath of U.S. data suggested inflation has crested and an economic revival has become increasingly certain.

All three major U.S. stock indexes gathered strength throughout the session as investor favor pivoted back to value stocks, which stand to benefit most from an economic rebound.

"The main factor in that move between growth and value is COVID and the Delta variant and its impact on the economy," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

"Over time, we've seen the market focus flip flop between these two outlooks for the economy as investors try to grapple with the near-term economic outlook."

The Dow Transportation index, a barometer of economic health, outperformed the broader market.

A host of economic data showed hints of waning inflation and an ongoing return to economic normalcy, even as supply constraints, complicated by hurricane Ida, hindered factory output.

Import prices posted their first monthly decline since October 2020, in the latest sign that the wave of price spikes has crested, further supporting the Federal Reserve's position that current inflationary pressures are transitory.

Next week, the Federal Open Markets Committee is due to convene for a two-day monetary policy meeting, which will be closely parsed for signals as to when the central bank will begin to taper its asset purchases.

The graphic below shows major indicators against the Fed's average annual 2% inflation target.


Graphic: Inflation,

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 247.68 points, or 0.72%, to 34,825.25; the S&P 500 gained 35.74 points, or 0.80%, at 4,478.79; and the Nasdaq Composite added 93.96 points, or 0.62%, at 15,131.72.

While all 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 were green, energy was by far the best performer, benefiting from a jump in crude prices driven by a drawdown in U.S. stocks.

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks extended recent losses, as weak retail sales data pointed to a possible economic slowdown in the mainland, while Beijing's regulatory overhaul of Macau's casino industry further dampened appetite for Chinese stocks.

This follows a series of regulatory moves by China against major technology firms, which has wiped out billions in market value this year.

"There's uncertainty about what China could do - and it would appear to be one thing after another - and that has caused profit taking across the board in Chinese related names," Ghriskey added.

U.S.-based casino operators Las Vegas Sands Corp, Wynn Resorts Ltd and MGM Resorts International were off between 3% and 8%.

Apple Inc snapped a decline over recent sessions following an adverse court ruling on its business practices, and a lukewarm response to its event on Tuesday where it unveiled updates to its iPhone and other gadgets.

Lending platform GreenSky Inc shot up 53.0% after Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it would buy the company in an all-stock deal valued at $2.24 billion.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.02-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.46-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 41 new highs and 95 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Ambar Warrick and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Stephen Culp


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.18% 148.4736 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED -7.64% 85.12 Delayed Quote.-8.29%
All news about APPLE INC.
02:44pAPPLE : Wall Street gains on crude price surge, economic data
RE
02:40pWall Street gains on crude price surge, economic data
RE
01:56pAPPLE : iPhone 13 'Incremental' Improvements Good Enough to Drive Upgrades, Swit..
MT
01:22pBig Tech's little mergers draw more U.S. antitrust scrutiny
RE
12:35pS&P 500, Dow gain on factory data, strong oil prices
RE
11:13aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Apple, The Boeing Company, AT&T, Activision Bli..
10:52aGOLDMAN SACHS : Acquires GreenSky in $2.24 Billion Deal as Part of Consumer Bank..
MT
10:41aMICROSOFT : shares edge higher on $60 billion buyback program
RE
09:40aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Yes, the global economic recovery is slowing
07:17aWILDBRAIN : Posts 21% YoY Growth in Fiscal Q4 Revenue, Foresees Further Increase..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 366 B - -
Net income 2021 93 849 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 2 448 B 2 448 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,47x
EV / Sales 2022 6,26x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 148,12 $
Average target price 165,36 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.11.63%2 448 448
XIAOMI CORPORATION-30.12%74 774
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD2.13%20 057
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.48%17 495
FIH MOBILE LIMITED21.05%1 215
GIGASET AG4.00%49