Apple : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recovering from coronavirus woes

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
on Saturday said many of its businesses are enjoying
strong recoveries from the early depths of the coronavirus
pandemic, fueling rebounds in profits and revenue.
The company Buffett has run since 1965 also signaled the
billionaire's confidence in its future by repurchasing $6
billion of its own shares in the second quarter, even as its
stock price regularly set new highs.
Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire's manufacturing, service and
retailing businesses suffered last year as economic activity
plunged, job losses soared and shoppers stayed home.
But in its latest quarterly report, Berkshire said many
businesses including the BNSF railroad, NetJets luxury planes,
and namesake auto dealerships posted "significant" recoveries,
with earnings and revenue sometimes topping pre-pandemic levels,
despite supply chain disruptions and higher costs.
Another sign of improvement was Berkshire's decision not to
repeat a caution from its previous quarterly report that other
operating units still faced adverse effects from the pandemic.
Second-quarter operating profit rose 21% to $6.69 billion,
or about $4,424 per Class A share, from $5.51 billion, or about
$3,463 per share, a year earlier.
Net income, including gains from common stocks such as Apple
Inc and Bank of America Corp, rose 7% to $28.1
billion, or $18,488 per Class A share, from $26.3 billion, or
$16,314 per share.
Revenue jumped 22% to $69.1 billion. Berkshire also owns
such businesses as Geico auto insurer and See's Candies.
The buybacks boosted Berkshire's total share repurchases to
more than $37 billion since the end of 2019.
Buffett has aggressively repurchased Berkshire shares as
high stock market valuations and the growth of special purpose
acquisition companies, which take private companies public, make
buying whole companies appear too costly.
"It's a killer," Buffett said at Berkshire's annual meeting
on May 1, referring to SPACs.
Berkshire's share count declined further in July, suggesting
it has repurchased more stock.
NET SELLER
Valuations may have also played a role in Berkshire's
selling $1.1 billion more stocks than it bought in the quarter.
The net selling is one reason Berkshire ended June with
$144.1 billion of cash and equivalents, despite the buybacks.
Net income was bolstered by unrealized gains in Apple, Bank
of America and American Express Corp, where Berkshire's
investments ended June at $124.3 billion, $42.6 billion and
$25.1 billion, respectively.
Accounting rules require Berkshire to report the unrealized
gains even if it sells nothing, causing huge swings that Buffett
considers meaningless.
The quarter was also notable for Buffett's revealing that if
he were to step down, Berkshire's next chief executive would be
Greg Abel, a vice chairman overseeing Berkshire's non-insurance
businesses. Buffett turns 91 on Aug. 30.
Berkshire shares are up 23.7% in 2021, outperforming the
Standard & Poor's 500's 18.1% gain, but have
significantly lagged the index since the end of 2018.
