Apple : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recovers from coronavirus slowdown

(Adds analyst comments, financial details, S&P 500 earnings
growth forecast, Geico rivals' performance)
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
on Saturday said many of its businesses are enjoying
strong recoveries from the early depths of the coronavirus
pandemic, fueling rebounds in profits and revenue.
The company Buffett has run since 1965 also signaled the
billionaire's confidence in its future by repurchasing $6
billion of its own shares in the second quarter, even as its
stock price regularly set new highs.
Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire's manufacturing, service and
retailing businesses suffered last year as economic activity
plunged, job losses soared and shoppers stayed home.
But now, Berkshire said its BNSF railroad, namesake auto
dealership and housing units are among many businesses seeing
"significant" recoveries despite supply chain disruptions and
higher costs, with earnings and revenue in some instances
topping pre-pandemic levels.
Another sign of improvement was Berkshire's decision not to
repeat a caution in its previous quarterly results that other
operating units still faced adverse effects from the pandemic.
Second-quarter operating profit rose 21% to $6.69 billion,
or about $4,424 per Class A share, from $5.51 billion, or about
$3,463 per share, a year earlier.
Net income rose 7% to $28.1 billion, or $18,488 per Class A
share, bolstered by unrealized gains in Berkshire's $192 billion
of investments in Apple Inc, Bank of America Corp
and American Express Corp.
Revenue jumped 22% to $69.1 billion. Berkshire also owns
such businesses as the Geico auto insurer and See's Candies.
Results were "pretty strong, reflecting broad economic
strength," said Jim Shanahan, an Edward Jones analyst. He rates
Berkshire "buy" and raised his earnings forecast through 2022.
Many U.S. companies have improved results as the economy
rebounds.
Goldman Sachs this month raised its 2021 earnings forecast
for Standard & Poor's 500 companies, implying 45% annual
growth.
The second quarter was also notable for Buffett's revealing
that if he were to step down, Berkshire's next chief executive
would be Greg Abel, a vice chairman overseeing Berkshire's
non-insurance businesses. Buffett turns 91 on Aug. 30.
NET SELLER
Berkshire's buybacks, including at least $1.7 billion in
July when its share count declined further, boosted total share
repurchases to about $39 billion since the end of 2019.
Buffett has aggressively repurchased Berkshire shares as
high stock market valuations and the growth of special purpose
acquisition companies, which take private companies public, make
buying whole companies appear too costly.
"It's a killer," Buffett said at Berkshire's annual meeting
on May 1, referring to SPACs.
Valuations may have also played a role in Berkshire's
selling $1.1 billion more stocks than it bought in the quarter.
The net selling is one reason Berkshire ended June with
$144.1 billion of cash and equivalents, despite the buybacks.
Berkshire's share price is up 23.7% in 2021, topping the S&P
500's 18.1% gain, after trailing the index significantly in 2019
and 2020.
"It's very clear they're having difficulty deploying capital
in public markets," Shanahan said. "Given the valuation of the
stock, we should expect Berkshire's buybacks to be the preferred
source of capital deployment."
BNSF's profit surged 34% to $1.52 billion, as retailers
replenished inventories and demand swelled for building
products, grain and coal.
First-half vehicle sales grew 30% at the Berkshire Hathaway
Automotive dealerships.
Homebuying also rebounded, boosting quarterly reported
profit 43% at Clayton Homes mobile homes and 129% at Berkshire's
namesake real estate brokerage.
The brokerage is part of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, where
wind power tax credits helped increase profit 17%.
Some businesses fared less well.
Geico's pretax underwriting profit fell 70% as people drove,
and crashed, more often. Rivals including Allstate Corp
and Progressive Corp have also reported more accidents.
Berkshire also said revenue fell 9% at Precision Castparts,
the aircraft and industrial parts maker it wrote down by $9.8
billion in 2020 as airlines slashed plane orders. It said a big
rebound is not likely soon because customers have enough parts.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan, David Holmes, Sonya Hepinstall and Diane Craft)