STORY: Apple can - for now - resume sales of its flagship smartwatches, after a U.S. appeals court on Wednesday paused a government commission's import ban on the devices.

Apple had filed an emergency request asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to halt an order from the U.S. International Trade Commission, which had ruled that Apple had infringed on medical technology firm Masimo's patents.

Masimo filed a complaint accusing Apple of hiring away its employees, using its patented technology for reading blood-oxygen levels, and incorporating that tech into the Apple Watch.

Apple countersued, calling Masimo's legal actions a "maneuver to clear a path" for its own competing smartwatch.

According to analysts, a final decision could cost either company millions of dollars and potentially force a settlement or some kind of technological workaround by Apple.

Apple did not respond to an email seeking comment on the court decision and Masimo declined to comment.

Apple had already paused its sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States last week, though the watches remain available from other retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

The ban did not affect the Apple Watch SE, a less-expensive model without a pulse oximeter.

Previously sold watches were also not affected by the ban.