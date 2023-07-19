-- Apple is working on artificial intelligence tools that could challenge those of OpenAI, Google and others, Bloomberg reported.

-- The iPhone maker has built its own framework to create large language models, the AI-based systems at the core of offerings like ChatGPT and Google's Bard, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the efforts. With that foundation, known as "Ajax," Apple also has created a chatbot service that some engineers call "Apple GPT," according to the report.

-- The AI push has become a major effort for Apple in recent months, with several teams collaborating on the project, Bloomberg reported. The work includes trying to address potential privacy concerns related to the technology.

-- A spokesman for Apple declined to comment, according to the report.

Full story at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-07-19/apple-preps-ajax-generative-ai-apple-gpt-to-rival-openai-and-google?sref=b0us4KbN

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-23 1249ET