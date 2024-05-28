May 28, 2024

UPDATE

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference to kick off June 10 with Keynote address

The annual online conference takes place June 10-14 and promises an incredible week of technology and innovation

Today, Apple unveiled the lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, including Keynote and Platforms State of the Union, and shared more information about what developers will learn and experience all week. The free online conference brings the global Apple developer community together to provide them with insights into the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS. Throughout the week, developers will be able to hear from Apple engineers, designers, and other experts through more than 100 technical sessions, in-depth consultations, and live forums for guidance on building even more innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games across all Apple products.

Apple Keynote

June 10, 10 a.m. PDT

WWDC24 kicks off with a first look at groundbreaking updates coming to Apple platforms later this year. The Keynote address will be available to stream on apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel. On-demand playback will be available after the conclusion of the stream.

Platforms State of the Union

June 10, 1 p.m. PDT

Following the Keynote, the Platforms State of the Union will take a deeper dive into the latest advances across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS, and new tools that will further empower Apple developers. The Platforms State of the Union will be available to stream on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website. A playback will be available after the conclusion of the stream on the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube channel.

Access to Experts

Apple Developer Program members and Apple Developer Enterprise Program members can connect directly with Apple experts through online labs and in-depth consultations for guidance on implementing the latest technologies, following best practices, and elevating their apps and games. Apple engineers and designers will also be available via live Apple Developer Forums to offer technical assistance.

Session Videos and Guides

With over 100 technical sessions released throughout the week, WWDC24 will offer developers a chance to hear from Apple engineers, designers, and other experts for a deeper dive into the latest technologies and frameworks. Sessions will be available on the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube channel. This year, developers can also access curated guides to walk them through the conference's biggest announcements, from new documentation to sessions and more.

Swift Student Challenge

Apple is proud to support developers through the Swift Student Challenge, one of many Apple programs that seeks to uplift the next generation of technologists, creators, and entrepreneurs. This year, 50 Distinguished Winners have been recognized for outstanding submissions and will visit Apple Park for a three-day experience with special activities throughout the week of WWDC.

Apple Design Awards

The Apple Design Awards celebrate excellence in app and game design and highlight the craft, creativity, and technical expertise that developers bring to their work. Meet this year's finalists, who were unveiled today via the Apple Developer website and the Apple Developer app. This year's winners will be announced soon.

Developer App

The Apple Developer app is a great way to experience WWDC24 on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. The Developer app is where developers can find all the latest news, video sessions, announcements, and activities. It's also where developers can browse by topic, register for in-depth consultations, watch video sessions with their peers using SharePlay, copy code directly from session videos, and more.

Developers can also access all WWDC content, registration, news, feature stories, and documentation at developer.apple.com.

