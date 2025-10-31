On Thursday evening, Apple reported EPS of $1.85 for Q4 2024-25 fiscal year (ended September), up 13% year-on-year on an adjusted basis and exceeding analysts' expectations.



The technology company posted an 8% increase in revenue to $102.5bn, also a record for this period of the year, supported in particular by service revenues, which reached an all-time high.



The latter increased by more than 15% to $28.75 billion, while product sales grew by only 5% to just over $73.7 billion, reflecting mixed success for the iPhone 17.



"Our September quarter results closed out a record fiscal year, with revenue of $416bn and double-digit EPS growth," said CFO Kevan Parekh.



"And thanks to our very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, our installed base of active devices also reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments," he added.