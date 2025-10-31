On Thursday evening, Apple reported EPS of $1.85 for Q4 2024-25 fiscal year (ended September), up 13% year-on-year on an adjusted basis and exceeding analysts' expectations.
The technology company posted an 8% increase in revenue to $102.5bn, also a record for this period of the year, supported in particular by service revenues, which reached an all-time high.
The latter increased by more than 15% to $28.75 billion, while product sales grew by only 5% to just over $73.7 billion, reflecting mixed success for the iPhone 17.
"Our September quarter results closed out a record fiscal year, with revenue of $416bn and double-digit EPS growth," said CFO Kevan Parekh.
"And thanks to our very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, our installed base of active devices also reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments," he added.
Apple Inc. specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of computer hardware and music supports. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- telephone products (51.4%): iPhone brand;
- peripheral devices (9.5%): screens, storage systems, printers, video camera, memory cards, server, switches, etc.;
- computers (7.7%): laptops (MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro brands) and PCs (iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro and Xserve);
- music support (6.8%): music readers iPod and iPad and accessories;
- other (24.6%): software, maintenance service and Internet access service, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (42.7%), China/Hong Kong/Taiwan (17.1%), Japan (6.4%), Asia/Pacific (7.9%) and Europe/India/Middle East/Africa (25.9%).
