After a lukewarm reception to its quarterly results on Friday, Apple's share price is back on the rise on Monday in the wake of the launch of its Apple Vision Pro, the company's first truly innovative product in years.



This mixed-reality headset, which was initially unveiled last June, was officially launched on Friday in Apple's New York store on Fifth Avenue.



In a note published today, analysts at Wedbush Securities cite a level of curiosity and interest not seen in the company's stores for many years.



We believe that the Apple Vision Pro has the potential to be a game-changer over the next few years, and the Cupertino-based group has equipped itself with a successful object with this generational product that should far exceed Wall Street's expectations", writes Dan Ives, the brokerage firm's star analyst.



From his point of view, the first sales recorded by the Vision Pro over the weekend were very solid, making him confident of achieving his target of 600,000 devices sold by 2024.



Wedbush points out that the second version of the headset should be available at prices below $2,000 each, which he believes could enable the company to reach the million-device sales threshold as early as fiscal 2024/2025.



At Bank of America, they estimate that Vision Pro could become a 'significant' business at Apple, generating around 68 or 69 cents of additional value to the group's earnings per share (EPS) over the next five years.



With over 600 dedicated apps available, the device will offer a 'differentiated' experience in areas such as sporting events, entertainment, fitness or shopping, BofA believes.



While acknowledging that nothing equivalent exists on the market today, UBS analysts fear that the headset's high price ($3,499) will dampen demand.



Relatively cautious, they say they expect 400.000 units sold over the 2023/2024 financial year, which should still generate over $1.5 billion in additional revenues over the year, they point out.



The stock was up 0.2% at the start of trading, bringing its gains over the last 12 months to around 20%.



