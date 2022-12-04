Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
147.81 USD   -0.34%
05:35pApple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports
RE
08:55aAsia Week Ahead: Sobering Trade Date from China, Taiwan, a Rate Decision in India
MT
12/03Amazon to restart advertising on Twitter - Platfomer reporter
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports

12/04/2022 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc are planning to resume advertising on Twitter, according to media reports on Saturday.

The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back.

Twitter billed the offer as the "biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter," according to the email reviewed by Reuters. U.S. advertisers who book $500,000 in incremental spending will qualify to have their spending matched with a "100% value add," up to a $1 million cap, the email said.

On Saturday, a Platformer News reporter tweeted that Amazon is planning to resume advertising on Twitter at about $100 million a year, pending some security tweaks to the company's ads platform.

However, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Amazon had never stopped advertising on Twitter.

Separately, during a Twitter Spaces conversation, Musk announced that Apple is the largest advertiser on Twitter and has "fully resumed" advertising on the platform, according to a Bloomberg report.

Musk's first month as Twitter's owner has included a slashing of staff including employees who work on content moderation and incidents of spammers impersonating major public companies, which has spooked the advertising industry.

Many companies from General Mills Inc to luxury automaker Audi of America stopped or paused advertising on Twitter since the acquisition, and Musk said in November that the company had seen a "massive" drop in revenue.

Apple and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the matter. (Reporting by Juby Babu and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Rhea Binoy; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.43% 94.13 Delayed Quote.-43.54%
APPLE INC. -0.34% 147.81 Delayed Quote.-16.48%
GENERAL MILLS, INC. 1.29% 86.52 Delayed Quote.26.77%
All news about APPLE INC.
05:35pApple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports
RE
08:55aAsia Week Ahead: Sobering Trade Date from China, Taiwan, a Rate Decision..
MT
12/03Amazon to restart advertising on Twitter - Platfomer reporter
RE
12/02Wall Street closes modestly lower after jobs report
RE
12/02Broadcom's Outlook Could be Affected by Enterprise Storage Slowdown, Apple Production C..
MT
12/02S&P 500 ends slightly lower after jobs report
RE
12/02Wall Street closes modestly lower after jobs report
RE
12/02Media Industry Set to See Choppy Advertising Trends in 2023, BofA Says
MT
12/02Wall Street falls as jobs report keeps Fed on hike path
RE
12/02Nasdaq leads Wall St lower after robust November jobs data
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 407 B - -
Net income 2023 98 135 M - -
Net cash 2023 60 983 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 2 351 B 2 351 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,63x
EV / Sales 2024 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 147,81 $
Average target price 174,33 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-16.48%2 351 379
XIAOMI CORPORATION-46.46%32 047
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-57.08%9 852
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-51.43%8 727
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-37.50%866
DZS INC.-25.52%364