Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc
are planning to resume advertising on Twitter,
according to media reports on Saturday.
The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday
to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to
increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start
its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies
to pull back.
Twitter billed the offer as the "biggest advertiser
incentive ever on Twitter," according to the email reviewed by
Reuters. U.S. advertisers who book $500,000 in incremental
spending will qualify to have their spending matched with a
"100% value add," up to a $1 million cap, the email said.
On Saturday, a Platformer News reporter tweeted that
Amazon is planning to resume advertising on Twitter at about
$100 million a year, pending some security tweaks to the
company's ads platform.
However, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that
Amazon had never stopped advertising on Twitter.
Separately, during a Twitter Spaces conversation, Musk
announced that Apple is the largest advertiser on Twitter and
has "fully resumed" advertising on the platform, according to a
Bloomberg report.
Musk's first month as Twitter's owner has included a
slashing of staff including employees who work on content
moderation and incidents of spammers impersonating major public
companies, which has spooked the advertising industry.
Many companies from General Mills Inc to luxury
automaker Audi of America stopped or paused advertising on
Twitter since the acquisition, and Musk said in November that
the company had seen a "massive" drop in revenue.
Apple and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters
request for comment on the matter.
(Reporting by Juby Babu and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Rhea Binoy; Editing by Lincoln Feast and
Daniel Wallis)