Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:16 2022-06-23 pm EDT
136.79 USD   +1.06%
12:04pApple and Android phones hacked by Italian spyware, Google says
RE
08:28aRussia to create investment accounts for frozen assets
RE
07:21aBank of Taiwan Opens Office in Phoenix, Arizona
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple and Android phones hacked by Italian spyware, Google says

06/23/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Man holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - An Italian company's hacking tools were used to spy on Apple Inc and Android smartphones in Italy and Kazakhstan, Alphabet Inc's Google said in a report on Thursday.

Milan-based RCS Lab, whose website claims European law enforcement agencies as clients, developed tools to spy on private messages and contacts of the targeted devices, the report said.

Google's findings on RCS Lab comes as European and American regulators weigh potential new rules over the sale and import of spyware.

"These vendors are enabling the proliferation of dangerous hacking tools and arming governments that would not be able to develop these capabilities in-house," Google said.

Apple and the governments of Italy and Kazakhstan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

RCS Lab said its products and services comply with European rules and help law enforcement agencies investigate crimes.

"RCS Lab personnel are not exposed, nor participate in any activities conducted by the relevant customers," it told Reuters in an email, adding that it condemned any abuse of its products.

Google said it had taken steps to protect users of its Android operating system and alerted them about the spyware.

The global industry making spyware for governments has been growing, with more and more companies developing interception tools for law enforcement organizations. Anti-surveillance activists accuse them of aiding governments that in some cases are using such tools to crack down on human rights and civil rights.

The industry came under a global spotlight when the Israeli surveillance firm NSO's Pegasus spyware was in recent years found to have been used by multiple governments to spy on journalists, activists, and dissidents.

While RCS Lab's tool may not be as stealthy as Pegasus, it can still read messages and view passwords, said Bill Marczak, a security researcher with digital watchdog Citizen Lab.

"This shows that even though these devices are ubiquitous, there's still a long way to go in securing them against these powerful attacks," he added.

On its website, RCS Lab describes itself as a maker of "lawful interception" technologies and services including voice, data collection and "tracking systems." It says it handles 10,000 intercepted targets daily in Europe alone.

Google researchers found RCS Lab had previously collaborated with the controversial, defunct Italian spy firm Hacking Team, which had similarly created surveillance software for foreign governments to tap into phones and computers.

Hacking Team went bust after it became a victim of a major hack in 2015 that led to a disclosure of numerous internal documents.

In some cases, Google said it believed hackers using RCS spyware worked with the target's internet service provider, which suggests they had ties to government-backed actors, said Billy Leonard, a senior researcher at Google.

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in San Francisco; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Zeba Siddiqui


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.29% 2233.14 Delayed Quote.-23.03%
APPLE INC. 1.16% 136.84 Delayed Quote.-23.48%
All news about APPLE INC.
12:04pApple and Android phones hacked by Italian spyware, Google says
RE
08:28aRussia to create investment accounts for frozen assets
RE
07:21aBank of Taiwan Opens Office in Phoenix, Arizona
MT
04:58aSHARP TO MAKE ENGLISH ITS OFFICIAL L : Ceo
AQ
06/22Drop in China’s Smartphone Shipments Eases in May
MT
06/22SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Tesla, GameStop Poised to Fall..
MT
06/22MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 22, 2022
06/21Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
RE
06/21Wall Street gains over 2% in broad rebound
RE
06/21Megacap, energy shares lead resurgent Wall Street
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 B - -
Net income 2022 99 856 M - -
Net cash 2022 62 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,0x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 2 191 B 2 191 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,40x
EV / Sales 2023 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 135,35 $
Average target price 186,51 $
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-23.48%2 190 664
XIAOMI CORPORATION-38.52%36 769
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-50.66%11 867
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-41.17%11 043
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-22.79%1 066
DZS INC.1.97%457