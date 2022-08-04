Log in
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:32 2022-08-04 am EDT
164.84 USD   -0.78%
11:08aAPPLE : and MLB announce September “Friday Night Baseball” schedule
PU
10:45aGoldman discloses probe into U.S. credit card division
RE
09:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Still seeing the glass half full
MS
Apple : and MLB announce September "Friday Night Baseball" schedule

08/04/2022 | 11:08am EDT
UPDATEAugust 4, 2022
Apple and Major League Baseball announce September "Friday Night Baseball" doubleheader schedule
Scheduled games are free and available to anyone with internet access, only on Apple TV+
Scheduled "Friday Night Baseball" games are available to watch for free, only on Apple TV+.
Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced the September 2022 "Friday Night Baseball" schedule. Scheduled games continue to be available to watch for free, only on Apple TV+. Game assignments for "Friday Night Baseball" broadcasters will be announced on a weekly basis.
"Friday Night Baseball" is now also available in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, and Italy.
"Friday Night Baseball" live pre and postgame coverage will continue to be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former MLB players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso, and former MLB umpire Brian Gorman will continue to offer rules analysis and interpretation.
Fans can access "Friday Night Baseball" games and additional content, including new exclusive programs such as "Countdown to First Pitch" for a preview of the week's matchups, and "MLB Daily Recap," only in the Apple TV app.
In Apple News, fans can easily follow their favorite teams and watch personalized MLB highlights right in the News app. Each Friday, fans can enjoy a curated group of highlights and stories from around the league, and easily tap to watch "Friday Night Baseball" directly in the Apple TV app.
In Apple Music, fans can find exclusive playlists of batters' walk-up songs from teams featured on "Friday Night Baseball" each week, as well as a collection of classic songs celebrating baseball.
"Friday Night Baseball" games are available to anyone with internet access across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes. Users can follow step-by-step instructions to access "Friday Night Baseball" across devices. "Friday Night Baseball" includes live pre and postgame shows, and is available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, and for a limited time, without the need for a subscription.
September 2022 "Friday Night Baseball" Schedule on Apple TV+
Friday,September 2
Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
7 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants
10 p.m. ET
Friday, September 9
Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins
8 p.m. ET
Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners
9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, September 16
Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays
7 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
10 p.m. ET
Friday, September 23
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
7 p.m. ET
St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers
10 p.m. ET
Press Contacts

Fay Sliger

Apple

fsliger@apple.com

(669) 227-0877

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 15:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
