Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/28 09:24:57 am
504.405 USD   +0.87%
09:08aApple and Tesla split their shares, but does it matter?
RE
08:23aWhat Is a Stock Split and How Does It Affect Your Portfolio?
DJ
07:11aTAKE FIVE : Sayonara Abenomics?
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple and Tesla split their shares, but does it matter?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 09:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at the Marche Saint Germain in Paris

Shares of Apple Inc and Tesla Inc will be less costly on Monday as pre-announced stock splits take effect, in theory making them more accessible to retail investors, but as more brokers offer fractional shares, some in the market question the need.

Investors cheered the Apple and Tesla announcements, helping extend a rally in the companies' shares, which along with many other technology firms, have soared in value as the market emerged from its pandemic-induced depths in March.

That made owning a piece of these companies seem out of reach of many Main Street investors. Apple closed at over $500 a share on Thursday, while Tesla continued its meteoric rise on Thursday to above $2,200 a share.

Both Apple and Tesla said their actions, a 4-1 and 5-1 split respectively, would let more investors access their shares.

But in the past year, online brokerages like Robinhood, Charles Schwab Corp, and Fidelity, along with several smaller shops, have begun offering slices of individual shares.

"Fractional share ownership, all else equal, really does render the price of a stock irrelevant," said Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG.

That, combined with commission-free trading at most brokerages, has made it easier for anyone with a mobile device to own a piece of a company.

"People my age grew up with technology and we like to invest in technology-related companies, like Tesla and Amazon and Google, and if it weren't for fractional shares we wouldn't really be able to take advantage of that," said Jaidan Craig, a support technician.

Craig, 23, said he has been investing for two or three years, first on Robinhood, which lets people invest as little as $1 in any listed company, and then moved to a broker called M1, which emphasizes diversifying your investments. He said that without fractional investing, he could not have built as well-rounded a portfolio.

FIRST INNING

While fractional shares have been used for years by mutual funds, they have not as been widely available for stocks until recently, and not every brokerage offers them, helping maintain the appeal of stock splits on some platforms.

TD Ameritrade, a online trading pioneer that is being bought by rival Schwab for $26 billion, does not offer fractional shares, but said it is looking at them.

It noted that in past years, when companies, such as Apple, Google, Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc, split their shares, retail trading volumes tripled.

"We have historically seen that our retail investors use stock splits as trading opportunities, accessing popular names that may have gotten too expensive pre-split," said JJ Kinnahan, TD Ameritrade's chief market analyst.

Robinhood, which was founded in 2013 and is now valued at $11.2 billion, said that while from a psychological perspective, a stock trading in the thousands appears much more prohibitive than a stock trading in the low hundreds, perceptions are shifting.

"As fractional shares trading becomes more popular at retail brokerages, the importance and need for stock splits diminish," said Rebecca Moretti, a writer at Robinhood Snacks.

Just three S&P 500 members have announced splits in 2020, compared with an average of 10 a year over the past decade, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Those companies that have split their shares in the past year have, in fact, underperformed the broader S&P 500, said BTIG's Emanuel, who likened the current state of fractional investing to the beginning of a baseball game.

"The fact that we're in the first inning of it, and yet you have seen a relative underperformance of split shares versus the S&P 500 in 2020, really points to the powerful nature of it," he said.

By John McCrank

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.95% 1628.52 Delayed Quote.21.59%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.22% 3400 Delayed Quote.84.00%
APPLE INC. -1.20% 500.04 Delayed Quote.72.34%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.57% 28492.27 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
NASDAQ 100 -0.38% 11926.162073 Delayed Quote.36.56%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.34% 11625.337331 Delayed Quote.29.56%
S&P 500 0.17% 3484.55 Delayed Quote.7.85%
TESLA, INC. 3.97% 2238.75 Delayed Quote.435.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLE INC.
09:08aApple and Tesla split their shares, but does it matter?
RE
08:23aWhat Is a Stock Split and How Does It Affect Your Portfolio?
DJ
07:11aTAKE FIVE : Sayonara Abenomics?
RE
02:48aChinese Electric-Car Maker Roars in IPO -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aPublishers See Risks In Apple's Upgrade -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aFed's Easy Money Pumps Up Winners Like Apple, Housing -- WSJ
DJ
01:00aU.S. big tech dominates stock market after monster rally, leaving investors o..
RE
12:28aU.S. big tech dominates stock market after monster rally, leaving investors o..
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/27Japan Display to sell screen plant to Sharp for $390 million, repay debt to A..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 938 M - -
Net cash 2020 75 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,7x
Yield 2020 0,64%
Capitalization 2 138 B 2 138 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,55x
EV / Sales 2021 6,77x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 432,90 $
Last Close Price 500,04 $
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target -13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.72.34%2 137 988
XIAOMI CORPORATION98.05%66 357
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD48.00%22 321
MEITU, INC.3.66%946
DIGIA OYJ52.38%192
DORO AB (PUBL)-13.86%118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group