    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/21 04:00:01 pm
125.43 USD   -1.48%
Apple and the End of the Car as We Know It -2-

05/22/2021 | 12:15am EDT
Apple, after all, isn't an electronics manufacturer. In fact, it outsources all of its manufacturing, much of it to Foxconn -- which as it happens is building up its own auto-making capabilities. Rather, Apple is first and foremost a customer-focused company that uses technical know-how to develop products physically made by contractors like Foxconn. It just happens that deep technical expertise is how it realizes its leaders' visions. And because fully autonomous driving is turning out to be much harder than anyone predicted, Apple could have the time it would need to develop its own service.

It's quite possible that Apple will end up spending billions on attempts to develop an electric car without ever releasing a product. Or maybe it offers a product or service that fizzles. It's possible that transportation is so different in scope and complexity from personal and mobile computing that the only way to succeed is through the kind of grand-scale collaboration Apple isn't known for.

Toyota chief Akio Toyoda said in March that Apple should prepare itself for a 40-year commitment if it offers cars to consumers. This makes sense, especially if the goal turns out to be not merely to create a car, but to replace a significant portion of the world's 1.4 billion cars with a completely autonomous, emissions-free, radically transformed transportation system. In other words, a trillion-dollar revolution -- and Apple's already pulled off one of those.

Write to Christopher Mims at christopher.mims@wsj.com

Write to Christopher Mims at christopher.mims@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-22-21 0014ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 354 B - -
Net income 2021 86 489 M - -
Net cash 2021 21 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 2 093 B 2 093 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,85x
EV / Sales 2022 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 157,60 $
Last Close Price 125,43 $
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-5.47%2 093 130
XIAOMI CORPORATION-17.32%88 411
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.80%20 392
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-15.25%16 235
FIH MOBILE LIMITED20.00%1 187
DORO AB (PUBL)22.48%165