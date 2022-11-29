Advanced search
Apple : announces the 2022 Apple Podcasts Award winner
RE
09:09aApple : announces the 2022 Apple Podcasts Award winner
PU
08:01aVolkswagen in talks with Foxconn over plant for Scout vehicles - Automobilwoche
RE
Apple : announces the 2022 Apple Podcasts Award winner

11/29/2022 | 09:09am EST
UPDATENovember 29, 2022
Apple announces the 2022 Apple Podcasts Award winner
Slate's narrative nonfiction series Slow Burn honored for latest season covering Roe v. Wade
The Apple Podcasts Award honors Slate's narrative history series, Slow Burn, for its latest season, Roe v. Wade, hosted by executive editor Susan Matthews.
Apple today announced the Apple Podcasts Award honoring a Show of the Year and its team for outstanding quality, innovation, and impact. Inspired by the signature app icon, the Apple Podcasts Award represents Apple's decades-long commitment to supporting creators as they share their voices with the world and helping listeners to discover the best podcasts.
The recipient of the Apple Podcasts Award is Slate's critically acclaimed narrative history series, Slow Burn, for its latest season, Roe v. Wade, hosted by Slate executive editor Susan Matthews. Published throughout June 2022, the four-episode season explores the events leading up to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision, offering listeners an in-depth perspective on this universal and timely human rights issue.
"Apple Podcasts is where users discover new shows, enjoy their favorites, unlock premium listening experiences, and support the creators who make them possible," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "Podcasting plays an important role in our lives - helping us stay informed, keep entertained, and get inspired - and we're pleased to honor the Slate team with this recognition."
Made from 100 percent recycled aluminum, the Apple Podcasts Award is inspired by the iconic app icon that's come to represent podcasting itself.
"I wanted to make this series because I was really discouraged by how polarized and stuck the conversation around abortion was, and it seemed incredibly timely and important," said host Susan Matthews. "We set out to tell this story in a way that helped expand and challenge what people understood about this subject. We decided the way to approach this season was to go back to the early '70s, when the abortion debate was still up in the air and your party affiliation didn't correlate with your views on the issue. I am so honored that Apple Podcasts saw something special in this season. I hope people come to it with an open and curious mind, and appreciate listening to it as much as I did making it."
Beginning today, users can also explore six Slow Burn Extras - brand-new episodes available for free exclusively on Apple Podcasts that provide new perspectives and deeper insights. Listeners can hear about the making of Slow Burn: Roe v. Wade, never-before-heard personal stories, extended follow-up interviews with characters from the series, and a roundtable conversation about the evolution of the Supreme Court featuring Slate's legal experts.
Users can follow Slow Burn for free to automatically download the first three episodes of Roe v. Wade. Listeners who already follow the show can easily access Roe v. Wade by tapping on the Seasons filter and navigating to season seven.
Slow Burn is one of the all-time most popular shows on Apple Podcasts. The show's first two seasons are hosted by Leon Neyfakh and cover the Watergate and Clinton-Lewinsky scandals, respectively. Additional seasons cover the creative lives and tragic deaths of two of the world's most famous rappers, the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, as well as the LA riots (both hosted by Joel Anderson); David Duke's rise to power and prominence (hosted by Josh Levin); and the road to the Iraq War (hosted by Noreen Malone). All seven seasons are available for free on Apple Podcasts.
Slow Burn host Susan Matthews and Derek John, Slate's executive producer of narrative podcasts, spoke with Apple Podcasts about how they landed on Roe v. Wade for the latest season, what they learned in the course of reporting the series, how listeners have responded, and the podcasts that have moved and inspired them.
Pricing and Availability
  • Apple Podcasts is available for free in 175 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and HomePod mini, CarPlay, iTunes on Windows, Amazon Alexa, and other smart speakers and car systems.
  • Slow Burn is available for free in 175 countries and regions. Slate Plus is available on Apple Podcasts in 170 countries and regions for $9.99 (US) per month or, for a limited time, $99.99 (US) per year with a 14-day free trial.
  • All Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, including Slate Plus, can be shared with up to five other family members at no additional cost using Family Sharing.
Share article

  • Text of this article

Attachments

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 14:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
